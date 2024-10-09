OPPO India Celebrates Diwali with a New Brand Campaign #VishwasKaDeep

Highlights the shared sentiment of trust and hope during Diwali through a brand film

Launches a microsite for smartphone users to create AI-powered customised Diwali postcards

Brings joy to the customers with grand festive sale – ‘Pay 0, Worry 0, Win Rs. 10 Lakh’

This Diwali, OPPO India ignites the festive spirit with its new campaign #VishwasKaDeep. Through a captivating film and a series of engaging digital experiences, the campaign explores the unique Diwali celebrations across India, capturing the essence of unity in diversity. The message, “Har Diwali Vishwas Ka Deep Jalati Hai”, celebrates the deep-rooted trust and hope that connect people and communities during this festive season.

The heartwarming ad film-live on OPPO India’s YouTube and Instagram, OTT platforms and cinemas-takes viewers on a vivid journey across regions. It begins in the sand-dusted lands of Rajasthan, where a young man travels to his hometown of Jodhpur amidst a fierce sandstorm. Guided by a Diwali lamp lit by his mother on the rooftop, the film captures the essence of ‘Thar ki Diwali’, featuring the mesmerising Kathputli art form.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

OPPO India Brand Film Vishwas Ka Deep

The journey continues to Himachal Pradesh’s serene hills, where the age-old tradition of Budhi Diwali–celebrated almost a month later in several communities-comes alive with midnight bonfires, Nati folk dances and music. Finally, the film heads to the coastal city of Goa, showcasing the vibrant Narak Chaturdashi celebrations, where effigies of Narkasur are paraded and burnt at dawn amidst fireworks to mark the beginning of Diwali festivities.

To deepen the experience, OPPO India has introduced an interactive microsite where users can explore unique Diwali traditions-from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh etc.-and create their AI-driven Diwali postcards (Templates enclosed).

AI-Powered Diwali Postcard templates

The campaign features OPPO India’s latest lineup-the Reno12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, and A3 Pro 5G-proving their durability and reliability in capturing cherished moments while withstanding extreme situations.

“With #VishwasKaDeep, we are bringing together the diverse cultural essence of Diwali, and how the light of trust and hope unites families, friends, and communities. We have also created an interactive microsite that allows smartphone users to explore Diwali from various regions and create their AI-driven festive postcards,” said Karan Dua, Head of Brand Marketing, OPPO India. “The sentiment of trust and resilience aligns with OPPO India’s commitment to delivering premium user experiences through durable and reliable smartphones.”

Explore the campaign and discover how the light of trust unites us all this Diwali. Watch the video here.

OPPO India’s Festive Sale

For the auspicious season, OPPO India has also introduced its ‘Pay 0, Worry 0, Win Rs. 10 Lakh’ offer that includes no-cost EMIs, zero down payment, zero processing fee and instant cashback on purchase of OPPO smartphones, including the Reno 12 Pro 5G and F27 Pro+ 5G. These offers are available across OPPO India retail stores, the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon till 5th November 2024.

Those who purchase OPPO smartphones before 7th November 2024 qualify for ‘My OPPO Exclusive Raffle’ and stand a chance to win Rs. 10 Lakh, OPPO Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones, OPPO Enco Buds2 TWS, OPPO Pads, a screen protection plan, OPPO Care+ subscription, reward points, and other cash prizes.

Festive Offers*

Customers can avail of flexible payment options with no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months and low-cost EMI options of up to 18 months and 24 months on popular OPPO India smartphones, including the Reno12 Pro 5G and F27 Pro+ 5G.

Customers can benefit from zero processing fee schemes applicable on 6-to-9-month tenures from leading partners: Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB Finance, TVS Finance, and Kotak Bank.

Customers can also choose zero down payment schemes for up to 11 or 12 months.

Buyers can also benefit from instant cashback of 10% on EMI and non-EMI transactions with bank cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Bank, AU Small Finance, RBL Bank, DBS, and Federal Bank.

1 EMI cashback on IDFC First Bank on the Reno12 series.

Fixed EMI Schemes at Rs. 1999 on F27Pro+ 5G and Reno12 series on TVS Credit.

*T&C apply.

About OPPO Mobiles

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone-“Smiley Face”-inâ¯2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO’s employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.â¯