OPPO India Launches Reno12 5G Series; Makes AI Phones Accessible

OPPO India today announced the launch of the Reno12 series, its first step towards accelerating the availability of AI phones in the country. The Reno12 series – “Your Everyday AI Companion”-boasts features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and Smart Image Matting 2.0 for flawless yet fun photos without complex image editing. The devices also pack the AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, that comprises AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to enhance daily productivity.

The Reno12 Pro 5G will be available in two variants: INR 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and INR 40,999 for the 12GB+512GB version. The Reno12 5G will be priced at INR 32,999 and come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Reno12 Pro 5G will go on sale in India starting 18th July, and the Reno12 5G will be available from 25th July on the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and across mainline retail outlets.

Speaking at the launch Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, at OPPO said, “The Reno12 series marks a milestone for OPPO as we pledge to accelerate AI phone adoption. The Reno series, which showcases OPPO’s advanced GenAI capabilities, futuristic fluid design, and unparalleled energy efficiency, reflects our commitment to cutting-edge technology. We envision that AI will make mobile devices more personalised and intuitive to not only enhance smartphone capabilities but also transform the way users interact with their devices.”

Stylish, backed by a Durable Design

The Reno12 Pro sports a unique Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View screen with a 43-degree curve for extremely narrow bezels of just 1.69mm and a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio. Both devices come with 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth browsing and scrolling; their 1200nits peak HDR brightness ensures legibility even under direct sunlight.

The handsets boast 10-bit panels that output 1.07 billion colours to display images with a high dynamic range (HDR) and subtle colour gradations for life-like, immersive pictures.

The Reno12 Pro 5G-available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown-sports a Panda Glass back with dual textures: The top half is treated with anti-glare technology that is smudge-resistant, while the lower glossy area is defined by a smooth ribbon that carries the OPPO branding.

The Reno12 5G, on the other hand, has a Gorilla Glass 7i display and comes in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colours. Sunset Peach uses a graphic liquid crystal process for a fresh look, the Astro Silver colour combines OPPO’s Fluid Ripple Texture to create an illusion of liquid on a smooth surface while Matte Brown offers a rich cocoa hue with a fingerprint-resistant finish.

For durability, the Reno12 Series packs an aerospace-grade High-Strength Alloy Framework to protect against bends. OPPO’s All-Round Armour protection-inspired by a sponge-makes these phones resistant to drops and impacts. As a testament to their ruggedness, both devices carry an SGS certification.

The Reno12 Pro is tested by SGS for Premium Performance 5 Stars Multi-scene protection that covers water and shock resistance, among other features. On the other hand, the Reno12 carries the SGS Performance 5 Stars Multi-scene Performance certification that checks for reduced blue light emissions and a flicker-free screen to prevent eye fatigue. Both devices have an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and water-sealed speakers, USB-C ports, and SIM card trays.

The OPPO AI Camera is Here

For shutterbugs, the Reno12 Pro’s triple camera set-up includes a 50MP main camera (Sony’s LYT-600 sensor with OIS), a 50MP telephoto camera (Samsung JN5 sensor) with 2x portrait zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (Sony IMX 355 sensor) with a 112 field of view (FOV). For selfies, the Reno12 Pro comes with the 50MP JN5 sensor with autofocus and a 90 FOV.

The Reno12 replaces the Pro’s telephoto camera with a 2MP OV02B10 macro camera for shots from as close as 4cm and a 32MP GC32E2 sensor by GalaxyCore for front-facing selfies.

But the Reno12 5G series’ true camera prowess goes beyond hardware specifications…

OPPO’s AI Eraser 2.0 is a one-click feature that removes background distractions like trash cans, lamp posts or photobombers with AI trained on billions of images for 98% accuracy.

AI Best Face identifies faces and expressions to create a final snapshot where everyone looks their best; it even opens closed eyes for the perfect group shot.

AI Clear Face uses machine learning to enhance portraits. It removes blemishes while retaining natural beauty and facial features. It even adjusts face shape and details like cheekbones or jawline.

AI Studio that transforms portraits into fun digital avatars, ranging from cowboys to cyberpunk heroes.

And finally, there is AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 that lets users crop multiple subjects or objects from a single picture. These cutouts can be saved as stickers and added to photos to create fun memes.

OPPO leverages cutting-edge AI ground-up in the Reno12 Series camera to enhance light, colour and texture with advanced tone-mapping algorithms, and to eliminate motion blur with AI denoising and advanced stabilisation. At the same time, real-time facial recognition detects and enhances up to 296 facial features for aesthetic portraits. With the Reno12 series, OPPO’s AI puts the power of professional photography in your pocket.

AI-ready with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy

The Reno12 Series is driven by the Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC co-designed by OPPO and MediaTek for power efficiency and performance. The 4nm chipset features an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A78 performance cores and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores that balance smooth day-to-day usability with long battery life. It features the next-gen MediaTek APU 655 that delivers twice the AI performance of previous generations, thanks to advanced mixed-precision computing that significantly speeds up processes and reduces memory and power consumption.

For productivity, the Reno12 series also packs…

AI Writer that can help you draft emails and captions for your social media posts.

AI Summary makes grasping information quicker by providing concise summaries and highlights of lengthy content such as reports and online articles.

And AI Recording Summary that saves time by summarising daily office meetings. You can record meetings-in English and Hindi-for as long as five hours to generate notes, summaries and transcripts at the touch of a button.

Additionally, OPPO’s proprietary AI Linkboost on the Reno12 series enables efficient network usage for messages, photos and videos. The Reno12 Series also debuts BeaconLink technology which ensures reliable communication during network outages. It allows seamless one-to-one voice calls via Bluetooth in non-network environments such as underground garages, music festivals, etc.

Trinity Engine for Endless, Long Battery Life

Both phones sport large 5000mAh batteries with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging technology that juices them from 0 to 100% in just 46 minutes. Further, OPPO’s Smart Charging uses machine learning to preserve battery longevity and maintain excellent performance for over four years by adapting to your charging needs. The OPPO Trinity Engine helps stretch battery life on the Reno12 Series through real-time AI-based optimisation; it identifies the computational requirements of running apps and adjusts the processor’s power consumption to maximise efficiency.

The Reno12 Series integrates OPPO’s latest AI Imaging advancements and GenAI features to set a new standard in India by offering comprehensive AI capabilities within its price range.

Specifications

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno12 5G

Display

6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Quad Curved Screen, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D Curved Screen, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Screen Protection

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

IP65 Rating

Gorilla Glass 7i

IP65 Rating

Weight & Profile

180g/ 7.40mm

177g/ 7.6mm

OPPO AI features

AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Studio, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Recording Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, AI Clear Voice

AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Studio, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Writer, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI Recording Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, AI Clear Voice

Camera rear setup

50MP Main Sony LYT600 camera with OIS

50MP telephoto camera with Samsung S5KJN5 Sensor

8MP IMX355 ultra wide-angle 112 snapper

50MP Main Sony LYT600 camera with OIS

8MP IMX355 ultra wide-angle 112 snapper

2MP OV02B10 macro camera

Front Camera

50MP JN5 sensor with autofocus and 90 FOV

32MP GC32E2 sensor

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy for Reno

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy for Reno

RAM & Storage

Storage: 256/512GB UFS 3.1

RAM: 12GB (+12 with OPPO RAM expansion technology) LPDDR4X

Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

RAM: 8GB (+8 with OPPO RAM Expansion technology) LPDDR4X

SIM Support and Bluetooth

Dual SIM Hybrid

Bluetooth 5.4

Dual SIM Hybrid

Bluetooth 5.4

IR Blaster

Yes

Yes

Battery

5000mAh battery

80W SUPERVOOCTM

5000mAh battery

80W SUPERVOOCTM

Operating System

ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14

3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates

ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14

3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates

Customers can avail of the following offers on the first sale of the OPPO Reno12 Series-

Customers can enjoy an instant cashback of up to INR 4,000 on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers with leading bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and DBS, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months

Customers who pre-book their Reno12 Pro 5G before July 18 midnight and Reno12 5G before July 25 at midnight, will receive a special 6-month One-Time-Screen Replacement (OTSR) service

Additionally, customers can avail of Zero Down Payment and low-down payment schemes from leading financiers like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank and Home Credit.

