OPPO Reno 12 Diwali Sale Offers 2024: Special Festive Discounts and Easy EMI Options

The countdown to Diwali has begun, and shoppers across the country are getting into the festive spirit. Diwali festivities also warrant a potent camera phone to perfectly capture and frame precious moments. Dubbed the ‘AI Portrait Expert’, the OPPO Reno 12 is one of the best camera phones in the mid-range segment. Those wanting to upgrade their device can shop for this model during the Diwali Sale from 15th October to 5th November on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and avail of striking discounts and exclusive offers. Moreover, the phone’s discounted price can be converted into Easy EMIs and repaid in nominal instalments.

Shop for OPPO Reno 12 on Easy EMIs

The OPPO Reno 12 is a true-blue photography expert, as it boasts features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, and AI Studio, offering incredible customisation options. Its gorgeous fluid design lends it a luxe appeal, and the device can be easily mistaken for a high-end, premium smartphone. On the display front, it sports a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, offering striking and immersive visuals without experiencing any screen fatigue. This HDR10+ certified display dispenses 1.07 billion colours, breathing life into the images.

What sets the OPPO Reno 12 apart from its contemporaries is its advanced imaging system. Priced at approximately Rs. 27,789, it boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro shooter-a pro-grade camera module that captures truly incredible portraits and landscapes. Users can also select from various modes like Livephoto and Pro Portrait Mode, depending on their preference. Powering all of this is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip designed using a 4nm process. Compared to the previous generation Dimensity SoC, the CPU consumes up to 30% less power, and the GPU consumes up to 46% less power, while the device is 30% more energy efficient!

This festive season, customers can make the most of the limited-time offers and discounts on the OPPO Reno 12 by shopping from a Bajaj Finserv partner store in October. By doing this, they can divide the phone’s price into Easy EMIs with EMIs starting from just Rs. 1,555 while also benefitting from exclusive offers like zero down payment and zero processing fees.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv’s partner stores.

Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

Zero down payment: For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finservs financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

*Terms and Conditions Apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.