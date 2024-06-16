Home

Education

Opposition Parties Slam Centre Amid Nationwide NEET Protests, Demand PM Modi’s Statement

Medical entrance exam NEET-UG with over 24 lakh candidates appearing for it has become a centre of controversy over allegations of several irregularities and has triggered protests across the country and a political slugfest.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Opposition Parties Slam Centre Amid Nationwide NEET Protests, Demand PM Modi’s Statement

NEET Result Row 2024: Amidst the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-Undergraduate) exams, Congress leader along with several other political leaders has come down heavily on the BJP government and targeted it for “attacking the dreams of the youth as soon as it took oath.” The May 5 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across 4,750 centres for nearly 24 lakh students, has been put in the docks over allegations relating to paper leaks and questionable grace marks. An unprecedented 67 students have achieved a perfect score of 720, which has added to the concerns.

At first, examinees claimed that there was a paper leak. A few writ petitions were filed by the candidates of NEET (UG) 2024 before the Hon’ble High Court of Punjab & Haryana, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh, raising concerns of loss of exam time during the conduct of NEET on 05.05.2024, at few exam centres. Later, according to the recommendations of the High Powered Committee, NTA decided to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 4 on 23 June 2024 for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination(5 May 2024) and were awarded compensatory marks.

The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as also the Supreme Court. From Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, here’s how political leaders have responded to the NEET result controversy.

NEET Result Row 2024: How Political Leaders React to the NEET Result Controversy

Will put an end to ‘scams’ like NEET, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said he would put an end to entrance test “scams” like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses and ensure unhindered access to education. He asserted that education is the only asset that no one can steal. “But even in that we are seeing entrance test scams like the NEET. That’s why we are opposing it strongly,” Stalin said. Tamil Nadu was the first to say that NEET was a scam and now the entire country has started saying so, he said while speaking at a school education department function here.

“We will surely end this one day. It’s our responsibility. Society, financial or political situation should not be a barrier to your education. This is my aim and also that of our Dravidian model of governance,” Stalin who is the president of the DMK said at the event, news agency PTI reported.

“DMK was the first to foresee the hazards of #NEET and undertook a large-scale campaign against it. After coming to power, we constituted a High-Level Committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET-based admission process. The Committee’s report, based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students, parents, and the public, has been published and shared with various State Governments to expose NEET’s anti-poor and anti-social justice nature. Based on the recommendations in the report, a Bill seeking exemption from NEET was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is now awaiting Presidential assent, after an inordinate delay from the Tamil Nadu Governor’s side. As nationwide opposition to NEET grows due to the recent largescale discrepancies, we are sharing the report of Justice A.K. Rajan Committee in English and all major Indian languages for everyone to better understand the ill-effects of NEET,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted.

DMK was the first to foresee the hazards of #NEET and undertook a large-scale campaign against it. After coming to power, we constituted a High-Level Committee headed by Justice A.K. Rajan to study the impact of NEET-based admission process. The Committee’s report, based on… pic.twitter.com/qHZK54syEE — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 9, 2024

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK accused the National Testing Agency of spoiling the sanctity of NEET and blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for being a ‘spectator’ and backing coaching centres that earned in crores. Yet again, the DMK sought scrapping the national test, saying it alone would protect the sanctity of education sector.

Scrap NEET, allow states to conduct entrance tests: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Centre to scrap the NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The irregularities in the NEET exam are serious. It is a question of the future of lakhs of students. The Centre must scrap NEET and allow states to conduct their own entrance tests. Students from across the country can participate in the tests conducted by states,” PTI reported. “Injustice is being meted out to the students from Karnataka. Karnataka has built colleges, but it is benefitting students from North India and depriving its own students. We have to fight unitedly against this. The Centre must conduct an inquiry into the NEET exam irregularities also,” he added.

RLP demands cancellation of NEET exam, CBI inquiry

While raising a question mark on the working style and accountability of NTA, RLP’s Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam and a CBI inquiry into it. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader alleged that with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan giving clean chit to NTA as soon as he took charge and talking about fixing the accountability of the agency and officials only after 24 hours of his previous statement, it is clear that the central government is constantly trying to hide its failure in this matter.

In a statement, Beniwal alleged that it is clear that there has been a major scam as many candidates were given the desired exam centre, paper leak occurred in Bihar and grace marks were given.

‘Modiji’s ‘Neat’ Silence,’ Kapil Sibal Questions PM Modi Over NEET UG Result Row

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the NEET exam issue and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the matter. There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA’s history, with six from a centre in Haryana’s Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal wrote,” NEET Examination The Gujarat factor Open corruption Open manipulation PLEASE notice : Modiji’s ‘neat’ silence.”

NEET Examination

The Gujarat factor

Open corruption

Open manipulation PLEASE notice : Modiji’s ‘neat’ silence — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 15, 2024

NEET under this regime more like ‘CHEAT’; why is PM Modi silent: Cong

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the Modi government has started “covering up the NEET scam” through Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“If the paper was not leaked in NEET then — why were 13 accused arrested in Bihar due to paper leak? Did the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Patna police not expose the payment of Rs 30 lakh-Rs 50 lakh to the education mafia and organised gangs involved in the racket in exchange for papers?” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Has NEET-UG cheating racket not been busted in Godhra, Gujarat? In which three people are involved including a person running a coaching centre, a teacher and another person and according to Gujarat Police, transactions of more than Rs 12 crore have come to light between the accused?” Kharge said. “What conclusion is drawn from this? Was the Modi government trying to fool the people of the country earlier or now? The Modi government has crushed the aspirations of 24 lakh youth,” Kharge said.

Govt must take serious steps to correct ‘irregularities’: Priyanka Gandhi on NEET row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Centre over the NEET-UG medical entrance row and said the government will have to take “serious steps” to correct “irregularities” in examinations. Amid allegations of inflation of marks in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday that the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates.

NEET जैसी परीक्षाओं में लाखों बच्चे मेहनत से तैयारी करते हैं और अपनी जिंदगी के सबसे कीमती पल इस तैयारी में लगाते हैं। पूरा परिवार इस प्रयास में अपनी श्रद्धा और शक्ति डालता है। लेकिन साल दर साल इन परीक्षाओं में पेपर लीक, रिजल्ट से जुड़ी गड़बड़ियाँ सामने आई हैं। क्या परीक्षा कराने… pic.twitter.com/mcHwsVb4IH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 10, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Lakhs of children prepare hard for exams like NEET and spend the most precious moments of their lives preparing for it. The whole family puts their faith and strength in this effort. But year after year, paper leaks and irregularities related to results have been reported in these exams.”

PM Modi Maintains Silence on NEET Result Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the NEET result controversy has sparked concern and criticism amidst widespread protests and allegations of irregularities. As the debate intensifies and protests erupt across the nation over alleged irregularities in NEET, opposition leaders and stakeholders are increasingly questioning the government’s response and accountability in addressing the issues raised by students and aspirants.

(With PTI Inputs)











