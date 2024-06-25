‘Opposition Will Support Speaker Candidate, But’ . . .: Rahul Gandhi

Home

News

‘Speaker Candidate Will Get Opposition’s Support, But’. . .Rahul Gandhi Clarifies INDIA Bloc’s Stand

Rahul alleged that Opposition leaders are getting “insulted” by the NDA government.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi, Jun 25 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media during the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Opposition is ready to extend support to NDA’s Speaker candidate, but the post of Deputy Speaker should be given to the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi conveyed this to cabinet minister Rajnath Singh after he reached out to opposition leaders on behalf of the government in a bid to build consensus for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

The Rae Bareli MP while talking to media said, “We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker candidate but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker be given to Opposition.”

Rahul also alleged that Opposition leaders are getting “insulted” by the NDA government as he elaborated the discussions held between Rajnath Singh and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul said, “Today it is written in the newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the government constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The entire Opposition said that we would support the speaker, but the convention is that the Deputy Speaker post should be given to the opposition. Rajnath Singh said that he would call back Mallikarjun Kharge but he has not done that yet. PM Modi is asking for cooperation from Opposition but our leader is getting insulted.”

Should the Opposition INDIA bloc announce its candidate for the position, it would mark the first instance of elections being held for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post. Historically, since India’s independence, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker is set for Wednesday, June 26. Following this, on June 27, President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address a joint session of both houses of Parliament. The NDA, holding 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, commands a solid majority, whereas the opposition INDIA bloc comprises 234 MPs.

(With ANI inputs)











