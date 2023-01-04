Indeed, this one tests brain power and explains why it is so.

Optical Illusion: We Challenge You To Spot All Four Dots At Same Time | Brain Twister!

Optical Illusion: Our bodies are complex structures created by nature. It has taken us centuries to understand, identify, and comprehend it. Yet, we cannot claim that we have found every minute detail about the human anatomy. Apart from the body, it is the brain that has intrigued us the most right from the time our ancestors found out that this mass of tissues inside the cranium, though small in size, not only controls our every movement but is also capable of much more. The human brain is broadly made of two hemispheres, left and right. Both these hemispheres are responsible for different sets of functions.

One optical illusion is going viral that challenges our brain as one unit as well as the dominance of both hemispheres. The illusion shows a 3D dynamic image with a square made by using + signs that is rotating on the right side. The caption reds, “Focus on the green dot You will see one or more of the yellow dots vanish and reappear. The dots themselves haven’t gone, but what you experience is a struggle for supremacy between the left and right side of the brain.”

WATCH THE DYNAMIC OPTICAL ILLUSION HERE TO TEST YOUR BRAIN POWER

Focus on the green dot You will see one or more of the yellow

dots vanish and reappear. The dots

themselves haven’t gone, but what you

experience is a struggle for supremacy

between the left and right side of the

brain. Source https://t.co/bYz2gUEoWzpic.twitter.com/MDsDSj2A6f — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 3, 2023

The human brain and its complexities are very enchanting as well as mysterious.



