Gujarat Rains: Orange Alert Issued For These Areas; Check IMD Latest Weather Update Here

The weather department has issued issued an orange alert for South Gujarat regions, predicting ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ at isolated areas.

Gandhinagar: Incessant rains have wreaked havoc in the state of Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy downpours in most parts of the state till September 5, 2024. Although Gujarat has escaped the direct impact of the rare Cyclone Asna, which was anticipated to strike the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the state is still experiencing strong winds. Squally conditions are prevailing, with wind speeds reaching between 40 and 50 kilometers per hour.

The weather department has issued also issued an orange alert for South Gujarat regions, predicting ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ at isolated areas. Vadodara, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Chota Udepur are expected to witness heavy rains over the course of next few days.

Gujarat Weather Updates: Key Points Here

According to the Met Dept, the much feared Cyclone Asna has now moved towards the Arabian Sea, and will not have any impact on Indian coasts.

Only three cyclonic storms have developed over the Arabian Sea in August from 1891 to 2023.

Over the past few days, rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat, including cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

