SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Oricell Therapeutics Holdings Limited (“Oricell” or “the Company”), a global leader in innovative cancer immunotherapy, announced today the closing of a $70M Series C1 financing. The round was co-led by Beijing Medical and Health Care Industry Investment Fund, Qiming Venture Partners and a leading global healthcare fund, with participation from a sovereign wealth fund, NGS Super (NGS), E-Town Capital, Elikon Venture, and Talon Capital. Proceeds will accelerate Oricell’s global expansion and clinical development, while strengthening its technological capabilities and paving ways to commercialization. Oricell is advancing a differentiated pipeline of CAR-T cell therapies for solid tumors, underpinned by three proprietary platforms developed over the past decade:
- Ori®Ab: antibody discovery and engineering library
- Ori®Armoring: enhancement of T-cell persistence and other crucial functions by TAs（Therapeutic Areas）
- OnGo (Fast) CMC: rapid, scalable and effective manufacturing
