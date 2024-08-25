Oshea Herbals launches new beauty care products range ‘Papaya Clean 11in1 Gel Cream and Glopure 11in1 Gel Cream’

Leading herbal beauty and personal care brand Oshea Herbals, from the house of OJB Herbals Pvt. Ltd., announced the expansion of its beauty care portfolio with the launch of Papaya Clean 11in1 Gel Cream and Glopure 11in1 Gel Cream at the brand’s Dealer’s Meet in Kolkata.

Launched at an exciting price range of Rs. 99/-, Papaya Clean 11in1 Gel Cream and Glopure 11in1 Gel Cream will be available across all major retail channels and e-commerce platforms.

To celebrate the Brand’s successful journey, Oshea Herbals also launched its new campaign ‘14 Saal Bemisaal’ during the Dealer’s Meet which was attended by more than 500 people including dealers, channel partners, employees, retailers from across the country.

Established in 2010 by Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Kundlia and Mr. Dilip Kundlia who have over 30 years of industry experience, Oshea Herbals has quickly become a prominent name in the herbal personal care industry. With over 350+ SKUs, the brand boasts a strong presence in more than 25,000 outlets across India. Additionally, Oshea Herbals has expanded its footprint internationally, establishing its presence in Asia and Africa.

Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Kundlia, Founder & CEO, Oshea Herbals said, “We are very excited to expand our Brand with the launch of new range of beauty care products – Papaya Clean 11in1 Gel Cream and Glopure 11in1 Gel Cream. We believe that these new offerings will enhance the overall personal care experience and solidify Oshea’s position as a market leader. We are thrilled to host our biggest sales meet in Kolkata. I would like to thank all my partners who have given their valuable support in these 14 years and strengthened the Oshea Herbals Family. The ‘14 Saal Bemisaal’ campaign underscores Oshea Herbals’ commitment to its partners and customers. This initiative is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. With the recent private equity funding, our ongoing expansion plans, and the opening of our first kiosk in Kolkata, we are poised for an exciting future. Our goal remains to provide our customers with the best herbal products at a value for money pricing made with natural ingredients without compromising on ingredients and customer experience.”

As part of its expansion strategy, Oshea Herbals has secured growth capital from First Bridge India Growth Fund. This investment will enable Oshea Herbals to establish itself as a national brand and accelerate its growth plans.

Oshea Herbals also plans to open 20 kiosks in this financial year. The Brand has opened its first kiosk at Diamond Plaza, Kolkata. This strategic move aims to make the Brand’s products more accessible to customers across the country.