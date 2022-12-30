Over 100 Medical Students Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning in Nashik, 55 Still in Hospital
The officials added that these students from SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Dharmagaon in the district’s Igatpuri taluka complained of nausea and stomach upset on Wednesday.
Mumbai: More than 100 students of a campus having several medical colleges in Maharashtra’s Nashik fell crucially ill after suffering food poisoning. Officials told news agency PTI that 55 of the students continue to be in the hospital, while others were discharged after treatment.
”Some 100-125 students felt distressed after having lunch in the facility’s canteen, following which they were admitted in the SMBT Hospital on the campus. Most have been discharged. Some 50-55 students continue to be in hospital under observation,” a functionary from the SMBT Charitable Trust told PTI.
The operations of the canteen have been contracted to a private firm, police said.
An official of Wadivarhe police station put the number of students who suffered from food poisoning at 89 and and said the incident was being probed as a medico-legal case (MLC).
(With inputs from PTI)
Published Date: December 30, 2022 10:43 PM IST
