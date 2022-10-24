Monday, October 24, 2022
National

Over 15.67 Lakh Diyas Lit as Ayodhya’s Deepotsav Breaks its Own Guinness World Record

Ayodhya: Breaking its own record, Ayodhya’s Deepotsav once again bagged the Guinness World record for the ‘largest display of oil lamps’ by lighting more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps at ‘Ram ki Paidi’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali. Over 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit one by one with the chanting of ‘Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’ as soon as the PM launched the festival.Also Read – Two-Day Dhanteras Fest Leaves Lucknow Traders In Massive Profit

The record was created in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of devotees, general public, dignitaries witnessed this historic event. The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record. Also Read – Ugly Grey Smog Covers Delhi On Diwali As Firecrackers Ban Rule Flouted In Several Areas. See Pics

The reflection of the diyas in the Saryu river provided a breathtaking view while the laser show lit up the skies. Ayodhya rose in unison to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Also Read – This Sand Sculpture of Goddess Kali with 4045 Diyas Will Definitely Awestruck You

As the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records announced the establishment of the record, the entire city of Ayodhya echoed with the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The Chief Minister received the certificate, and the Prime Minister congratulated him on the achievement.

It is noteworthy that as many as 1.71 lakh lamps were lit in 2017, the year Deepotsav started in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government. Since then the number is continuously increasing to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, and 9.41 lakh in 2021.





