Over 1,600 Techies Being Sacked a Day on Average in Jan Situation Might Get Worse

Home

Business

Layoff Spree Continues: Over 1,600 Techies Being Sacked a Day on Average in Jan, Situation May Get Worse

Layoff Spree Continues: 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month

Layoff News (Representational Picture)

Layoff News: The Year 2023 started on a bad note for techies across the globe. Latest reports showed that 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling bad days ahead. On average, over 1,600 techies are being fired per day in 2023 globally including in India. Last year, approximately 154,336 workers were sacked by more than 1,000 firms, the data from the layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi showed.

ShareChat, Dunzo Sack Employees

Earlier on Monday, homegrown social media company ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) laid off 20 per cent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions, affecting more than 500 employees. Backed by Twitter, Google, Snap and Tiger Global, ShareChat has about 2,300 employees.

In December 2022, ShareChat laid off less than 5 per cent of its employees after it shut down its fantasy sports platform called Jeet11. Companies like Ola (which fired 200 employees) and voice automated startup Skit.ai also dominated the headlines for laying off employees this month.

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures. Earlier this week, tech giant Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees globally, including nearly 1,000 in India.

LinkedIn Flooded With Job Hunts

Meanwhile, social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter are full of job hunts, offers of support for laid off friends and colleagues, and advice for coping with career hurdles as several companies trim their workforce to navigate through an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

According to market research firm Sensor Tower, the LinkedIn app was downloaded an estimated 58.4 million times in 2022 globally across Google Play Store and Apple App Stores — up 10 per cent from 2021.

(With IANS Inputs)



