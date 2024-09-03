Home

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Rains Live: Over 30 People Dead As Incessant Downpours Wreak Havoc

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the “biggest disaster” he has witnessed in the state in his political career.

New Delhi: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are witnessing continuous rainfall for last few days. The incessant downpour has wreaked havoc in the states. According to the latest report, 35 people have lost their lives with thousands of people left scrambling for essentials. Government agencies have been engaged in relief and rescue operations and the chief ministers of the two states stepped up efforts to tackle the situation. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the “biggest disaster” he has witnessed in the state in his political career.

Naidu on Monday also said he will request the central government to declare the flood in the state as a national calamity. At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the floods. “In my career, this is the biggest disaster…We had some events like Hudhud hurricane and Titli cyclone but compared to these, here the human suffering and property loss is the biggest,” Naidu told a press conference at the NTR district collectorate late Monday.

