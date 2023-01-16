Home

News

India

Joshimath Crisis: Over 300 Landslides Identified On Rishikesh-Joshimath Road; SC To Hear Plea Today

Around 309 “fully or partially road-blocking landslides” along the 247 km road between Rishikesh and Joshimath in Uttarakhand have reportedly been identified, according to a study.

A cracked wall of a house at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (Photo: AFP)

Joshimath Crisis: Around 309 “fully or partially road-blocking landslides” along the 247 km road between Rishikesh and Joshimath in Uttarakhand have reportedly been identified in a study conducted by a team of Indian and foreign scientists. According to the study, an average of 1.25 landslides per km between the Rishikesh-Joshimath stretch were identified by the scientists.

The new landslides, which have been mainly triggered by rain, road widenining and building, are “often shallow and small but which nevertheless inflict fatalities, severe damage to infrastructure and traffic disruption” as per the study, according to a report by Times of India.

Joshimath crisis – Top Developments

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea seeking the court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national disaster. The situation in Joshimath remains grim as cracks running through the the holy town of Uttarakhand keep on widening. With many homes and hotels becoming uninhabitable, hundreds of people were evacuated to safe locations.

A team from the Prime Minister’s Office visited disaster-hit areas of Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and inspected the situation, an official said on Sunday. “A team headed by Mangesh Ghildiyal had come from the Prime Minister’s Office to visit the disaster-hit areas of Joshimath, mainly the Joshimath Auli ropeway tower which has cracks and is closed for the time being,” District Magistrate of Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said, according to news agency ANI.

Two more hotels were dangerously leaning towards each other while wider cracks have appeared near Auli ropeway and in other areas of land subsidence-hit Joshimath on Sunday. Wider cracks have appeared near the Joshimath-Auli ropeway whose operation was suspended over a week ago when land subsidence aggravated. The 4.5 km ropeway, considered one of Asia’s largest, connects Joshimath located at 6000 ft with the skiing destination of Auli at an altitude of 9000 feet.

Also, the flow of water increased from a suspected underground channel burst in JP Colony in the Marwari area of the town after a temporary decline a couple of days back. Muddy water has been percolating down from it constantly since January 2 but experts are not sure about its origins.

Two adjacent hotels Malari Inn and Mount View which were declared unsafe were demolished. Around 100 metres from the site, two more hotels – Snow Crest and Comet – have tilted dangerously towards each other and have been vacated as a precautionary measure.

Several state-run institutions including ISRO have been directed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Uttarakhand government not to interact with media or share information on social media on the Joshimath situation without prior approval.

The direction came after satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation showed the rapid rate of subsidence in Joshimath between Dec 27 and January 8, fuelling concerns over the situation, even as Uttarkhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Saturday that the ISRO images have been withdrawn.



