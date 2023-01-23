National

Over 307 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check List Here

Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user's accounts.

IRCTC Update: January 23
IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Monday fully cancelled over 307 trains due to maintenance and operational-related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification by the railway department, 79 more trains scheduled to depart on January 23 were partially cancelled. Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains On January 23, 2023 (Monday)

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00468 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04331 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04344 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04449 , 04452 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07871 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08168 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11040 , 11123 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12497 , 12498 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12873 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14523 , 14525 , 14526 , 14605 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 17322 , 18103 , 20948 , 20949 , 22168 , 22441 , 22442 , 22445 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33815 , 33818 , 33822 , 34713 , 34714 , 34715 , 34717 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37303 , 37304 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37311 , 37312 , 37313 , 37314 , 37315 , 37316 , 37317 , 37318 , 37319 , 37320 , 37321 , 37322 , 37323 , 37324 , 37326 , 37327 , 37328 , 37329 , 37330 , 37332 , 37333 , 37334 , 37335 , 37336 , 37338 , 37340 , 37343 , 37348 , 37351 , 37359 , 37360 , 37361 , 37362 , 37363 , 37364 , 37365 , 37367 , 37371 , 37372 , 37373 , 37374 , 37375 , 37377 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52544 , 52590 , 52594 , 52965 , 52966

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

  1. Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
  2. Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  3. Click on Cancelled Trains option
  4. Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Steps check your station code: Step-by-step guide

  1. Visit the official website – irctchelp.in
  2. Click on the station name against the station code
  3. You will find the station code and save the details for further updates

How to check live train running status:

  1. Visit the official website https://www.irctchelp.in/live-train-running-status/
  2. Enter the train number in the text box provided.
  3. Choose or enter the date in the DD-MM-YYYY format.
  4. Press Search button to get the result in a tabular format
  5. To check via SMS – Send SMS as SMS ‘AD ‘ to 139
  6. For contacting the Indian Railway Enquiry Number call 139




Published Date: January 23, 2023 6:15 AM IST





