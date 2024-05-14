Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: Over 38% Voting Recorded in J&K’s Srinagar, Highest In 35 Years

The voter turnout in Srinagar was 40.94 per cent in 1996, 30.06 per cent in 1998, 11.93 per cent in 1999, 18.57 per cent in 2004, 25.55 per cent in 2009, 25.86 per cent in 2014 and 14.43 per cent in 2019.

Srinagar: In a significant development, the Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency, which witnessed the first general election after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 37.99 per cent voting, the Information and PR Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir said. Interestingly, this is the highest voter turnout in several decades.

Voting took place in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Pulwama, and partly in Budgam and Shopian districts at around 2,135 polling stations across the Srinagar parliamentary constituency with 6700 migrant voters exercised their voting rights.

In a post on X, the Information and PR Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir said, “The fourth phase of voting for General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha concluded peacefully here today with a remarkable 37.99 per cent voting in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Budgam and Shopian partly. Kangan assembly constituency topped with 58.80 per cent.”

The PR department further said there were no reports of boycotts at polling stations and no polling booth recorded zero per cent voting.

“The corresponding percentage for the last Lok Sabha election in 2019 was 14.43 per cent. This time, there was no boycott and no polling station recorded zero per cent or nil voting which speaks of people’s firm trust in the democratic system as imperative for their overall welfare”, maintained Chief Election Officer, Pandurang K Pole while presenting the details on today’s polling in the fourth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha Polls,” the post further reads.

“The CEO attributed the great success behind this hugely increased polling percentage to improved security and law and order environment in last 4-5 years, mobilization by 24 candidates and political parties, election awareness executed by Deputy Commissioners and CEO office through SVEEP activities and more importantly voter’s strong belief that it is the ballot which can lead to sustainable development (Aman, Tarraki and Khushhali),” it added.

The polling took place in 2,135 polling stations across Srinagar parliamentary constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations with voting started at 7 am on May 13 with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their votes.

Demonstrating the spirit of democracy, the voters of all the districts showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a significant show of their faith in the election process. Since the beginning of the polling, the voters were seen queuing up at many polling stations across all five districts. Elderly, ladies and youths were seen enthusiastically exercising their right to vote in a peaceful environment, said the PR department.

“The Chief Electoral Officer monitored the progress of voting across the Parliamentary Constituency from the Union Territory-level Command and Control Center established at ICCC- HMT, Bemina and CEO Office, Srinagar. It is pertinent to mention here that the Command and Control center has been working 24×7 at Srinagar as well as Jammu since March 16 to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections,” the Public Relations department said in a post on X.

After two hours of polling, 5.16 per cent voting was recorded in the constituency at 09:00 am, 15.05 per cent at 11.00 am, 23.80 per cent at 01:00 pm and 30.23 per cent voting was recorded at 3:00 pm. By 5:00 pm, 36.10 per cent of polling was recorded in the constituency. Assembly segment wise highest poll percentage was observed in Kangan with 58.80 per cent while Habbakadal registered the lowest polling of 14.05 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)








