Over 50 Lakh Devotees to Throng Ayodhya Today, Here’s Why

Ayodhya: Hindu devotees in large numbers take holy dips in river Sarayu. (IANS file photo)

Noida:Over 50 lakh devotees are expected to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Saturday to mark the New Year Day. Heavy security and crowd management arrangements have been put in place by the Ayodhya police.

Earlier in 2022, 30 lakh people visited Ayodhya and the numbers are set to rise this year.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj G, said, “Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed.”

Special arrangements have also been made at various temples to streamline the rush of devotees and prevent a mishap.

