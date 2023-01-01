Over 50 Lakh Devotees to Throng Ayodhya Today, Here’s Why

Heavy security and crowd management arrangements have been put in place by the Ayodhya police.
Noida:Over 50 lakh devotees are expected to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Saturday to mark the New Year Day. Heavy security and crowd management arrangements have been put in place by the Ayodhya police.
Earlier in 2022, 30 lakh people visited Ayodhya and the numbers are set to rise this year.
Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj G, said, “Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed.”
Special arrangements have also been made at various temples to streamline the rush of devotees and prevent a mishap.
Topics
Published Date: January 1, 2023 7:26 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Canada Announces COVID Travel Restrictions for Travellers from China, Hong Kong
[ad_1] Canada has announced travel restrictions for air travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau and stated that...
Good News For Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
[ad_1] Happy New Year 2023 Horoscope, January 1: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your...
Bengaluru Police Resort To Lathi charge As New Year Celebrations Go Out Of Control
[ad_1] The police resorted to the lathi charge as the huge crowd gathered in Kormangala went out of control. Police...
Breaking News Live Updates: Ties With China ‘Not Normal’, Says EAM Jaishankar
[ad_1] Breaking News Live Updates, January 1: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will not agree to any move...
217 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways On January 1. Check Complete List Here
[ad_1] Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times,...
Taurus Must Be Careful in Relationships, Virgo Should Avoid Travelling
[ad_1] Horoscope Today, January 1, Sunday: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are...
Average Rating