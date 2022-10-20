Over 50 Per Cent of IT Professional Likely To Look For A New Job In Next One Year

New Delhi: The IT industry is likely to witness major changes in the coming year. According to a study by skill development platform Skillsoft, more than half the professionals in the sector will be looking for a new job over the next 12 months. The report -2022 IT Skills and Salary Report- says that 66% of IT decision-makers see skills gaps in their teams.Also Read – Bengaluru Rains: Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas

"The industry is facing another pressing challenge centered around talent attrition, with more than half (53%) of all respondents extremely or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months," said the report.

The study also stated that the most in-demand skills and certifications, average compensation, growth opportunities, and career sentiment amongst IT professionals.

Tech firms are now focusing more on learning and development since the changes in digital transformation outpaced the technical skill set that many IT professionals have. This also pushed the hiring of homegrown talent than taking in lateral hires.

According to the study, among IT professionals who changed employers in the past year, the top three reasons for leaving were better compensation, a lack of training and development, and a lack of work-life balance, respectively.

The hire attrition rates are still hurting the information technology services sector. This has led to firms cutting their hiring plans. According to a report by specialist staffing firm, Xpheno, the IT services sector saw only 70,000 active jobs as of September, the lowest in 17 months. This is also the sharpest year-on-year drop in active job volumes, of 36%, according to the report.