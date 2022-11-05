Over 50 Students Fall Ill After Having Breakfast At Kasturba Gandhi Residential School In Telangana

As many as 50 students fall ill after eating Poha in breakfast at Kasturba Gandhi Residential Hostel in Telangana’s Sangareddy.

Food Poisoning: Over 50 students in Telangana’s Sangareddy fall ill after eating bad quality rice.

Sangareddy: As many as 50 students fell ill after having breakfast at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday. They were rushed to the Narayankhed government hospital and are undergoing treatment. They had some puffed rice in their breakfast which allegedly contained insects, following which, the students complained about stomach pain and vomiting. Students complained that despite their raising the issue of the poor quality of puffed rice, the authorities continued to cook food with the same.

As per a report by The Hindu, in the past also similar inferior quality of puffed rice was used by hostel cooks and authorities. Students told media persons that they were warned not to disclose this to anyone.

OFFICIALS RUSHED TO HOSPITAL, PRINCIPAL SUSPENDED

District Education Officer (DEO) N. Rajesh rushed to the hospital and interacted with students undergoing treatment. All of them were out of danger, informed Mr. Rajesh. Fearing about the health of their children with unsafe food, some parents took them home. There are some 335 students studying in the hostel.

Taking serious note of the incident, Mr. Rajesh has suspended hostel principal Rajeswari and five other staff with immediate effect. He has warned that serious action will be taken against the responsible persons if such situation repeats in any hostel in the district. District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi confirmed about food poisoning stating that a medical team was rushed to hospital and was extending treatment to the students.



