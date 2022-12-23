Over 57,000 People Take Precautionary Doses; Union Health Minister To Hold Meeting With States Today
IMA Issues Advisory Urging People To Wear Masks In Public Places
The IMA also advised people to avoid public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel if possible. It further appealed to the people to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc, and get Covid vaccination including a precautionary dose at the earliest.