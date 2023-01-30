Home

Over 60 School Students Hospitalised In A ‘Suspected’ Case Of Food Poisoning In Kerala’s Wayanad

January has witnessed several cases of food poisoning in Kerala. In another case, more than 60 students of the same school were hospitalised following vomiting and diarrhoea.

Food Poisoning: Over 50 students in Telangana’s Sangareddy fall ill after eating bad quality rice.

Wayanad: In another case of food poisoning, more than 60 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi area of Wayanad district in Kerala have been hospitalised and are currently undergoing treatment. According to police, the admissions of students was followed by incidence of vomiting and diarrhoea. The health condition of all of them is said to be stable currently.

However, from Sunday night, a large number of children from the school complained of stomach problems and were taken to the hospital, he said. The officer said students have been admitted to the hospital since Thursday.

A health officer of the area said that they were collecting information about the exact number of students who fell ill and the reasons for the same.

There are 486 students studying at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a government-run boarding school

Rise In Food Poisoning In Kerala

Earlier in January at least 68 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala’s Ernakulam district after having food at an eatery, Majlis Hotel, in North Paravoor. They were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning. Following the incidence local authorities have shut the restaurant, which came days after the state government had launched a campaign against restaurants and eateries selling contaminated food.

Incidents of food poisoning have been reported in various parts of the state in the recent past. The Food Safety department has been conducting inspections of hotels and restaurants in Kerala after these incidents.

Meanwhile, the food safety department has conducted inspection at 189 restaurants across the state and the licence of two have been cancelled and notices have been issued to 37 restaurants for lack of cleanliness.

In the wake of several food-poisoning incidents in the state, the Kerala Government on Friday issued new guidelines for catering services. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that as per the new guidelines, a licence for catering services has been made compulsory in the state and a health card is mandatory for employees.



