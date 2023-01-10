Home

Over 600 ‘CBSE-Affiliated’ Schools Across Maharashtra Under Scanner, Probe Underway

Pune/Maharashtra: Nearly 666 schools across Maharashtra including 22 in Pune Pimpri Chinchwad are under the scanner as police started an investigation into an alleged racket that provides fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to several educational institutions for CBSE affiliation. Notably, the probe has been launched after an inquiry ordered by the Maharashtra school education department.

Reports claimed that CBSE affiliation was being sold by the alleged racket to the schools despite lacking the required infrastructure. They use to sell a single NOC for Rs 12 lakh, reported a leading daily.

The matter was investigated initially by the state education ministry. Later, Sunanda Wakhare, education officer with the Department of Secondary Education of the Pune Zilla Parishad, lodged an FIR at Samarth police station, based on the findings of the initial probe.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police officer said,“The complaint filed by education officer Wakhare pertains to fake NOCs for CBSE affiliations issued to three schools in Pune before July 14, 2022. The complaint names the three schools. We have launched a probe into how these schools managed to get these fake NOCs. We are investigating the possibility of an organised racket behind this and the money trail behind obtaining such NOCs. We will also investigate whether there are any more schools in Pune who have secured NOCs in this manner.”



