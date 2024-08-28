NationalPolitics

Over 9.3 Lakh People To Be Issued Aadhaar Cards Whose Biometrics Got Locked During NRC Updation: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Central government has instructed the UIDAI to issue the Aadhaar cards as it has been established that there is “no correlation between inclusion of name in National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Aadhaar registration”.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday announced that over 9.35 lakh people in the state, whose biometrics were locked during the NRC updating process, will soon be issued Aadhaar cards and the directions for the same have been issued to the UIDAI by the Centre.

“There were total of 9,35,682 people who had submitted the biometrics for Aadhaar cards between February to August, 2019, at Aadhaar centres, which also doubled up as NRC centres. It was due to a confusion that the biometrics of these people were locked,” Sarma said while addressing a press conference in Assam capital Guwahati.

The chief minister said the Central government has instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue the cards as it has been established that there is “no correlation between inclusion of name in National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Aadhaar registration”.

“There was no pattern of whose Aadhaar cards were blocked. It was not on the basis of any community, religion, area, etc. Even many people with names in the final draft NRC had their biometrics blocked.

“It has been established that there is no correlation between NRC and Aadhaar, and hence the Aadhaar cards are being issued,” the CM said, adding, “Had there being any connection, biometrics of all 19 lakh applicants of NRC whose names were excluded from final draft would have been blocked.”

He said the affected residents were facing problems in availing various facilities due to them not having Aadhaar cards.

“They were facing problems due to it, like not being able to apply for scholarships, get ration cards, etc. We had been pursuing the matter with the government of India, and it came out with the instruction on Tuesday to UIDAI to issue Aadhaar cards to these people, who are eligible,” he said, adding the process will of issuing Aadhaar cards will start within 15-30 days.

Sarma said initially there was confusion over the number of people whose biometrics were blocked, but the UIDAI later clarified that it was of 9.35 lakh people.

