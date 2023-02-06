National

Over 90 Killed as Deadly Quake Sends Rescuers Scrambling for Survivors

Turkey earthquake LIVE: “I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I’ve lived,” said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicentre, who declined to give his surname. “We were shaken at least three times very strongly, like a baby in a crib.”

It was still too dark to see the nature of the damage, he added.

“Everybody is sitting in their cars, or trying to drive to open spaces away from buildings,” he said, speaking by telephone. “I imagine not a single person in Gaziantep is in their homes now.”





