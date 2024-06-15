Home

Overseas Migration Of Students Doubles In Kerala: Study

The 2023 edition of the Kerala Migration Survey brings to light some interesting trends. It draws attention to a significant uptick in student migration. Similarly, it suggests that international migration has nearly hit its peak. Additionally, the data observes that there are more emigrants returning home now, with a noticeable increase in women leaving the state.

The Kerala government recently discovered some interesting data on their locals moving overseas. Although the overall migration has dipped a bit, the student population has shown a contrasting trend. The total count of Kerala’s migrants has seen a slight bump to 2.2 million, with an increase of 32,388 compared to numbers from 2018. Interestingly, the student migration number surged dramatically, more than doubling from 1,29,763 in 2018 to about 2,50,000 in 2023. As highlighted in the Kerala Migration Study of 2023, students represent a significant 11.3% chunk of the total migrating crowd from Kerala.











