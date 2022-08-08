OYO Announces Independence Day Explore the Unexplored Offer with Stays Starting INR 399/

OYO encourages Indians to explore unexplored domestic destinations spread across India

Offer is a part of the company’s latest campaign ‘Give Your Vacation A New Destination‘ to encourage travel for the Independence Day-Raksha Bandhan long weekend

Global travel technology company, OYO,today announced slashed prices on stays with tariffs starting at INR 399/- for the upcoming extended long weekend, for the period between 08th – 21st August 2022. On the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, OYO aims to encourage travellers to explore unexplored hidden gems across India while also benefiting local tourism economies spread across India. Consumers can also use the ‘Pay At Hotel‘ feature to book their stays now and pay at the time of check-in at the hotel.

As per the company’s consumer sentiment studies conducted in June 2022, approx. ~95% Indians are preferring domestic trips over international locations. This insight was the genesis of OYO’s consumer campaign ‘Give Your Vacation A New Destination‘, further providing affordable accommodation to travellers during the August holidays.

Commenting on the offer, Shreerang Godbole, SVP – Product & Chief Service Officer – OYO said,“India is a land of diversity and yet much of it still remains unexplored. This year, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, could be clubbed together giving consumers the leeway to take that much needed trip with family, friends or even enjoy some quiet time travelling solo. This year has been all about travel aspirations and our campaign is an ode to the unexplored domestic destinations of India. With the upcoming long weekend ahead of us, we hope that travellers use this offer to travel far and wide across India’s beautiful unexplored destinations while at the same time give a boost to the local tourism economies across smaller towns and cities.”

To avail this discount, download the OYO App, discover a hotel stay at discounted prices, and hit the Book now & Pay at hotel button.

