OYO Slashes Tariffs up to 40% Across Dubai OYO Homes for India-Pakistan Matches

Cricket fans can avail 40% discount during the India-Pakistan match and a 25% discount during the entire course of the Twenty20 International cricket tournament

Consumers can choose from select OYO Homes properties, with many being within close proximity to the stadium including OYO Najma Tower-a fully furnished spectacular homestay within a 2 minutes walking distance from the stadium, and Maya Tower-a newly constructed building with all the modern amenities

Cricket fans can avail the discount by using the coupon code OYOT20INDOPAK for India-Pakistan matches and OYOT20DUBAI for the rest of the matches during the tournament

With the 15th edition of the Twenty20 International cricket tournament of Asian countries approaching, the excitement of all cricket fans is palpable in the very air. As cricket fans across the world gear up to celebrate one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year, the global technology hospitality company, OYO, has a special treat in store for everyone. OYO has rolled out a 40% discount on select luxurious OYO Homes in Dubai during India-Pakistan matches, and a 25% discount during the entirety of the tournament.

OYO Unique Homes available in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022 at discounted price

The tournament is slated to begin on August 27 and conclude on September 11, with teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan participating. As always, the most highly anticipated clash of the tournament is the India-Pakistan match which will be played on August 28. It has already generated waves among cricket lovers, with the first batch of tickets selling out within a few minutes and the official website crashing due to heavy traffic of more than 7 lakh frenzied fans. The current booking trends indicate that fans across the world are all set with their backpacks in tow to witness their favourite teams in all their glory; the tournament is sure to have a positive impact on global tourism and hospitality business.

While there is only one India-Pakistan match scheduled during the group stage, the two cricketing giants are sure to lock horns during the knockout stages as well. To keep up with the excitement and fanfare, OYO will be offering the special discount for all the subsequent India-Pakistan matches during the tournament. A special 40% discount for the India-Pakistan match can be availed for bookings on 26th August and 28th August. For the subsequent India-Pakistan matches, the discount would be available for bookings on match day eve and match day. A consistent discount of 25% can be availed on select OYO Homes for the rest of the matches during the Twenty20 International cricket tournament from 22nd August to 14th September.

As the fervor around the tournament continues to build, OYO is looking forward to welcoming cricket-fans from across the world to its select OYO Homes properties across Dubai. Curated for the smart traveller of today, OYO Homes offer a bewitching proposition of modern day luxury combined with budgetary sensibilities. OYO Homes are ideal for families and groups looking to unwind and relax at premium stays for affordable prices. They are fully furnished and equipped with all modern amenities and facilities like gym, pool, etc. The properties also come with ample living room space, making them ideal for a cosy match viewing set-up. Some of the key properties in OYO’s portfolio include Najma Tower-a fully furnished spectacular homestay within a 2 minutes walking distance from the stadium and Maya Tower-a newly constructed building with all the modern amenities.

Commenting on this offer, OYO Global Chief Business Officer and CEO-Southeast Asia & Middle East (SEAME), Ankit Tandon said, “In India, the mere mention of the word ‘cricket‘ stirs up a deluge of emotions. Cricket is not just a sport in India but a religion that binds people together. India and Pakistan are two cricket-crazy nations and whenever these two teams clash, the emotions and excitement are at the very peak. Offering discounts during the tournament is our humble way of honouring the sport and providing a world-class hospitality experience to all the cricket fans visiting Dubai for the tournament. OYO Homes across Dubai are equipped with all the modern amenities and located within close vicinity of the stadium. We are excited to see how the tournament unfolds and revel in the joy of our customers.”

To avail this discount, download the OYO App or visit www.oyorooms.com, select from the list of Dubai OYO Homes, apply coupon code OYOT20INDOPAK for India-Pakistan matches and OYOT20DUBAI for the rest of the matches during the tournament, and hit the Book now & Pay at hotel button.

