DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As WHX Labs Dubai 2026 opens today, visitors to Booth S1.D58 are invited to see how Ozelle transforms diagnostic testing into interactive, decision-ready workflows. Under the theme “AI × CBM: The Next-Generation of Complete Blood Morphology,” the integrated system combines high-resolution morphology analysis, AI-assisted workflows, and scenario-ready panels for confident clinical decision-making. AI Workbench: Turning Reports into Actionable InsightsAt the center of Ozelle’s on-site demonstrations is the Intelligent AI Workbench (Open Dx) — a unified diagnostic workspace embedded directly into the analyzer. It turns raw lab results into structured, interactive insights, guiding clinicians through actionable information. Key features include risk stratification, conversational AI report interpretation, critical alerts, and follow-up trend analysis. By integrating test ordering, result review, and AI-assisted interpretation into a single, intuitive workflow, the workbench supports confident, efficient decisions without adding operational burden or extensive training. Expanding Scenarios: From Routine Care to Malaria Risk Screening Live demonstrations illustrate the system’s versatility:
www.ozellemed.com
- Infection Profiling: CBC + CRP + SAA in a single automated run, with no manual reagent switching.
- Everyday Disease Management: Flexible, customizable panels for diabetes, cardiac, and thyroid monitoring, designed for repeatable, high-frequency use without adding workflow complexity.
- Malaria Risk Screening: AI-powered morphology analysis identifies red blood cell patterns associated with Plasmodium, providing high-, medium-, and low-risk indications for early screening and follow-up in endemic regions.
