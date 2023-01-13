Paan Singh Tomar Writer Sanjay Chouhan Dies at 62

Bollywood screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, known for Paan Singh Tomar, I am Kalam, died of chronic liver illness at 62.
Bollywood screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, who is known for Paan Singh Tomar, I am Kalam, died of chronic liver illness at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Centre on Thursday, January 12. He was 62. According to ANI, Sanjay Chouhan’s last rites were performed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium on Friday, January 13. He is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara.
The writer took an active part in defending the rights of the writing community as well. Sanjay penned the critically-acclaimed 2011 film I Am Kalam. Apart from films like Dhoop and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, he had also co-written Saheb Biwi Gangster and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns with Tigmanshu Dhulia. He also wrote the dialogues for Sudhir Mishra’s acclaimed 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong.
Sanjay’s 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar remains the most notable work which received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and won late actor Irrfan the National Film Award for Best Actor.
May his soul rest in peace.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 1:30 PM IST
