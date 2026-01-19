TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Jan. 19, 2026

Name Change: A corporate name change to PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. has been officially approved and accepted by the State of Nevada.

A corporate name change to has been officially approved and accepted by the State of Nevada. Name and Ticker Symbol Update: While currently trading as Pacific Software, Inc., final name and ticker symbol change applications have been submitted to FINRA for processing.

While currently trading as Pacific Software, Inc., final name and ticker symbol change applications have been submitted to FINRA for processing. Finalization of Post-RTO Capital Structure: In connection with the RTO completed on November 3, 2025, the Company is finalizing its post-closing capital structure. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, which established a 90/10 equity split, the Company is proceeding with the final issuance of Common shares to the PurMinds shareholders. Furthermore, Management is concurrently addressing legacy Instructions to the Transfer Agent (ITAI) that predated the RTO transaction. Resolving these historical administrative items is a priority to ensure a clean and transparent share registry. These actions will be executed over the coming months to facilitate an orderly transition and maintain a stable market environment as the Company integrates its new management team and operations.

/PRNewswire/ – Pacific Software, Inc. (OTC: PFSF) (dba. PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. the “Company”), today announces the formal completion of its change of control and Reverse Takeover (RTO) transaction with PurMinds Holdings Inc. (“PurMinds”), effective November3, 2025. This milestone marks the Company’s strategic entry into the $1+trillion neurological health market under a new management team and clinical-stage mission.Following the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on August19, 2025, the Company has finalized the acquisition of PurMinds Holdings Inc., which owns all outstanding shares of 10763942 CANADAINC., a clinical-stage neuromedicine leader. PurMinds leverages a “4P Medicine” platform—Predictive, Preventive, Personalized, and Participatory—for early detection and intervention of neurological and psychiatric conditions before irreversible damage occurs. In alignment with this new corporate identity:The Company is pleased to confirm it has taken full occupancy of a premier pharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D facility on. This 20,477sq.ft. turnkey site is engineered to strict cGMP standards and is a critical step in the Company’s regulatory strategy. While the Company is currently in the process of securing new licenses, this specific site previously held a Controlled Substance License and a Drug Establishment License (DEL). Management intends to leverage the facility’s existing high-spec infrastructure—which includes ISO8 clean room standards, seismic sensors, and advanced security—to expedite the attainment of essential Health Canada and U.S. FDA certifications.To increase transparency and broaden the investor base, the Company has initiated the process of engaging a PCAOB-registered audit firm. This is a critical prerequisite in the plan to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the, the highest tier of the OTC Markets. The Company projects this transition to occur in the first half of 2026.The Company has published its Annual Report on Form10-K. Management wishes to clarify that because the RTO transaction was finalized on November3, 2025, the 10-K for fiscal year-end of September 30, 2025 reflects the Company’s financial status prior to the merger completion and does not represent the consolidated PurMinds entity. The upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for the period ending December31, 2025 (due February14, 2026), will be the first consolidated filing to represent the full transaction, the recent capital raise, and the post-RTO share structure. “Taking occupancy of the GMP facility on January 12 is an important physical piece of our transition,” said Angelo Pizzuto, Treasury and COO of PurMinds. “This site is a ‘license-ready’ environment that allows us to upgrade our regulatory standing necessary to lead in the neuromedicine space. With the RTO complete, we are moving swiftly to clear legacy debt, hire specialized talent, and secure a PCAOB audit. The upcoming 10-Q will be the first true baseline of the strength and potential of PurMinds Enterprises, Inc.”PurMinds™ is a precision neuro-medicine development company pursuing breakthrough solutions to neurological and psychiatric disorders. Its clinical pipeline includes novel, neuroprotective compounds that restore neuronal functions and can address multiple clinical indications with significant unmet patient needs. PurMinds champions a “4P Medicine” platform, in strategic partnership with SpectroChip Global Inc., for early detection and intervention of conditions before irreversible damage occurs. PurMinds currently operates under a Health Canada issued Controlled Drugs and Substances License.This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future financial filings, ticker symbol changes, facility licensing, and the timing of the OTCQX uplisting. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. SOURCE Pacific Software Inc.