TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Pacific Software, Inc. (OTC: PFSF) (dba. PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. the “Company”), today announces the formal completion of its change of control and Reverse Takeover (RTO) transaction with PurMinds Holdings Inc. (“PurMinds”), effective November 3, 2025. This milestone marks the Company’s strategic entry into the $1+ trillion neurological health market under a new management team and clinical-stage mission. Completion of PurMinds Acquisition and Corporate Rebranding Following the Stock Purchase Agreement entered into on August 19, 2025, the Company has finalized the acquisition of PurMinds Holdings Inc., which owns all outstanding shares of 10763942 CANADA INC., a clinical-stage neuromedicine leader. PurMinds leverages a “4P Medicine” platform—Predictive, Preventive, Personalized, and Participatory—for early detection and intervention of neurological and psychiatric conditions before irreversible damage occurs. In alignment with this new corporate identity:
- Name Change: A corporate name change to PurMinds Enterprises, Inc. has been officially approved and accepted by the State of Nevada.
- Name and Ticker Symbol Update: While currently trading as Pacific Software, Inc., final name and ticker symbol change applications have been submitted to FINRA for processing.
- Finalization of Post-RTO Capital Structure: In connection with the RTO completed on November 3, 2025, the Company is finalizing its post-closing capital structure. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, which established a 90/10 equity split, the Company is proceeding with the final issuance of Common shares to the PurMinds shareholders. Furthermore, Management is concurrently addressing legacy Instructions to the Transfer Agent (ITAI) that predated the RTO transaction. Resolving these historical administrative items is a priority to ensure a clean and transparent share registry. These actions will be executed over the coming months to facilitate an orderly transition and maintain a stable market environment as the Company integrates its new management team and operations.
