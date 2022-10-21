Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalPack of 20-25 Lions Attack a Lone Giraffe, Watch What Happens Next
National

Pack of 20-25 Lions Attack a Lone Giraffe, Watch What Happens Next

admin
By admin
0
71



Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video: Lions do hunt giraffes, but not very often. It’s a risky and tough hunt for lions. When they do, they target the young, helpless, sick, pregnant, and weak giraffes over healthy ones. Lions usually attack a giraffe from behind, stumble them to the ground, choke the throat to death, and then eat them. Usually, a lion can never beat a giraffe due to its colossal size and height. A giraffe is so tall that a lion can never reach its throat for a bite, which is how it usually tackles big animals.Also Read – Viral Video: Elephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch

While a lion is at a disadvantage when hunting an adult giraffe, it can use the help of some more lions of its pride to take it down. A video is going viral on social media that shows a giraffe wandering alone in a dangerous territory of around two dozen lions. As the giraffe walked in front of sleeping lionesses, a few of them got up and ran towards the prey. This woke up the other lions and lionesses of the pride. They could see the giraffe running and getting away so they all chased it to take the ‘big meal’ down together. Also Read – Viral Video: This Special ‘Jugaad’ To Load Truck With Tomatoes Amuses Internet | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘thenatureexposure’ and has received over 189k views and 3,000 likes. Netizens assumed that the giraffe probably didn’t make it out alive from the pack of hungry lions. “That giraffe probably didn’t make it,” a user wrote. Anotther user wrote, “Definitely didn’t get away.” Also Read – Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIONS ATTACKING GIRAFFE HERE:

The lions were savage!





Source link

Previous articleNCAA: Letran gets back at Arellano to extend win streak to 5
Next articleWhatsApp May Not Work On Some Phones After Diwali. Check The List Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677