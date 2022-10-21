Pack of 20-25 Lions Attack a Lone Giraffe, Watch What Happens Next

Sher Aur Giraffe Ka Video: Lions do hunt giraffes, but not very often. It’s a risky and tough hunt for lions. When they do, they target the young, helpless, sick, pregnant, and weak giraffes over healthy ones. Lions usually attack a giraffe from behind, stumble them to the ground, choke the throat to death, and then eat them. Usually, a lion can never beat a giraffe due to its colossal size and height. A giraffe is so tall that a lion can never reach its throat for a bite, which is how it usually tackles big animals.Also Read – Viral Video: Elephants Stop Truck, Take Out Sugarcane. Internet Calls It Toll Tax. Watch

While a lion is at a disadvantage when hunting an adult giraffe, it can use the help of some more lions of its pride to take it down. A video is going viral on social media that shows a giraffe wandering alone in a dangerous territory of around two dozen lions. As the giraffe walked in front of sleeping lionesses, a few of them got up and ran towards the prey. This woke up the other lions and lionesses of the pride. They could see the giraffe running and getting away so they all chased it to take the 'big meal' down together.

The video was shared on Instagram by 'thenatureexposure' and has received over 189k views and 3,000 likes. Netizens assumed that the giraffe probably didn't make it out alive from the pack of hungry lions. "That giraffe probably didn't make it," a user wrote. Anotther user wrote, "Definitely didn't get away."

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIONS ATTACKING GIRAFFE HERE:

The lions were savage!