‘Hope Pakistan Gets A Leader Of Modi’s Caliber’: Pak-American Businessman Praises PM, Calls Him ‘Natural-Born’ Leader

Businessman Sajid Tarar emphasized that Modi’s influence extends beyond India, benefiting the region and the world at large. He also hoped that Pakistan gets a leader of Modi’s caliber.

Baltimore-based Pakistani American businessman Sajid Tarar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, predicting his return for a third term. Tarar highlighted Modi’s leadership, crediting him for elevating India to new heights. He emphasized that Modi’s influence extends beyond India, benefiting the region and the world at large. He also hoped that Pakistan gets a leader of Modi’s caliber. “Modi is a remarkable leader. He’s a natural-born leader. He is the one prime minister who has visited Pakistan in adverse circumstances and risked his political capital. I’m expecting that Modi ji will start dialogue and trade with Pakistan,” Tarar told PTI. Tarar relocated to the US in the 1990s and maintains close ties with the ruling Pakistani establishment.

“A peaceful Pakistan is good for India as well. It is written everywhere that Modi ji will be the next prime minister of India,” Tarar said in response to a question.







