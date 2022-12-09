PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes Stunned After Abrar Ahmed’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Him

New Delhi: Debutant pacer Abrar Ahmed stuns England, took seven wickets in his first innings as a Test match bowler on Day 1 at Multan cricket stadium. Most of his deliveries were top-level but the googlies he bowled to Ben Strokes and Zak Crawley were staggering.

England batter was bamboozled in the 42.3rd over when the ball pitched around leg stump and spun past Stokes’ bat to disturb the woodwork behind.

Photos and videos of Stokes’ expression after being clean-bowled by Abrar is going viral. This expression of Ben Stokes is a proof of problematic unsolved mystery in the spin bowling of Abrar Ahmed.

England team which has travelled to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 is engaged in a red-ball battle with the hosts. The Ben Stokes led side won the first Test by 74 runs and are now taking on the hosts in the second game which starts on Friday in Multan.

Abrar became the first Pakistan cricketer who claimed five-wicket haul in the first session of a Test match. In total he took 7- wickets for 114 runs. England were bowled out for 281 runs in the first innings.