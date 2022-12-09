Friday, December 9, 2022
PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes Stunned After Abrar Ahmed’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Him

Ben Stokes reaction goes viral after getting bowled by Abrar Ahmed on Day 1 of 2nd Test

PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes Stunned After Abrar Ahmed’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Him | Watch Viral Clip

New Delhi: Debutant pacer Abrar Ahmed stuns England, took seven wickets in his first innings as a Test match bowler on Day 1 at Multan cricket stadium. Most of his deliveries were top-level but the googlies he bowled to Ben Strokes and Zak Crawley were staggering.
England batter was bamboozled in the 42.3rd over when the ball pitched around leg stump and spun past Stokes’ bat to disturb the woodwork behind.
Photos and videos of Stokes’ expression after being clean-bowled by Abrar is going viral. This expression of Ben Stokes is a proof of problematic unsolved mystery in the spin bowling of Abrar Ahmed.

Published Date: December 9, 2022 5:54 PM IST



Updated Date: December 9, 2022 6:41 PM IST





