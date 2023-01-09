Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets

live

Pakistan won the 1st ODI in Karachi as the Men in Green defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets.

255/9 (50.0) 252/4 (48.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.25) PAK need 4 runs in 12 balls at 2 rpo Last Wicket: Haris Sohail c Mitchell Santner b Tim Southee 32 (23) – 232/4 in 44.6 Over Agha Salman 7* (9) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammad Rizwan (W) 77 (86) 6×4, 1×6 Lockie Ferguson (8-0-51-0)* Tim Southee (8-0-49-1)

Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.













