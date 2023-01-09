Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Ride on Babar Azam Half-Century

live
Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Ride on Babar Azam’s Half-Century. Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday at National Stadium Karachi. All three ODIs will be played in Karachi — will be the first between Pakistan and New Zealand since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the New Zealand test captaincy before the tour to Pakistan, will return to lead the ODI side. Then he’ll pass the captaincy to Tom Latham for the ODI series in India.
PAK vs NZ Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
-
9:47 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: After 35 overs of play, Pakistan are now at 160/2. Babar has also completed his half-century. Fakhar Zaman was the last man to depart. Mohammad Rizwan is the new man in. PAK 160/2 (35)
-
8:44 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: Fakhar Zaman has completed his half-century and Pakistan are going at a steady rate, much ahead of the required run-rate. 21 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 100/1. PAK 100/1 (21)
-
8:20 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: 15 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 78/1. The current partnership has crossed 50. Fakhar Zaman is on his way to his half-century. PAK 78/1 (15)
-
7:47 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: OUT!! Pakistan lose their first wicket! Bracewell strikes for New Zealand! Imam-ul-Haq takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Babar Azam is the new man in for the hosts. PAK 33/1 (7)
-
7:41 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: 5 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 29/0. Steady start from the home side. PAK 29/0 (5)
-
7:26 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq open innings for Pakistan. After two overs of play, the Men in Green are now at 12/0. PAK 12/0 (2)
-
7:00 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: The pitch is getting slow and we expect the run-chase to be tricky. But the kind of fire-power Pakistan have in their artillery, New Zealand are well short.
-
6:59 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: Hadn’t been for Bracewell and Latham New Zealand wouldn’t have reached 255. Daryl Mitchell, Glen Phillips and Mitchell Santner also played crucial innings in their 30s. Tim Southee right at the death, raked up 15 runs to get the Kiwis past 255.
-
6:52 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Score: That’s it! End of the New Zealand innings! The Kiwis have gone past 255 and got themselves a respectable total. But can they defend? Only time will tell us! Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match. NZ 255/9 (50)
-
6:40 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Just 2 overs remain, New Zealand are now at 236/8. NZ 236/8 (48)
Published Date: January 9, 2023 9:49 PM IST
