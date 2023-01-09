Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Tom Latham Departs; New Zealand In Trouble

live
Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday at National Stadium Karachi. All three ODIs will be played in Karachi — will be the first between Pakistan and New Zealand since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the New Zealand test captaincy before the tour to Pakistan, will return to lead the ODI side. Then he’ll pass the captaincy to Tom Latham for the ODI series in India.
PAK vs NZ Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
-
5:48 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Wasim comes to bowl the 39th over.
-
5:47 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Bracewell and Phillips are struggling to get into a good rhythm and Pakistan is dominating the game as of now. Usama’s spell got to an end what a great start by Pakistan’s debutant the bowler picked up two wickets. NZ 169/5 (38)
-
5:41 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: 14 overs left for New Zealand’s innings the side need to look into the game and score some runs to make a competitive total against Pakistan.
-
5:40 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: 35 overs are already done and New Zealand is still struggling in the game, this seems tough for the visitors to make a comeback in-game.
NZ 163/5 (36)
-
5:26 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Bracewell joins Phillips, Pakistan bowlers are totally dominating the side. New Zealand needs to look into the game and work for a long partnership. NZ 148/5 (32)
-
5:23 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: WICKET!!!!!!.. Tom Latham departs. New Zealand is in trouble.
-
5:17 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Latham and Phillips are looking to build a partnership but the visitors need to look into the flow of runs as well, which will build the pressure on bowlers. NZ 146/4 (31)
-
5:11 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Latham is about to complete his half-century the batter is looking set. New Zealand is looking for a partnership. That was a good over for Pakistan as the side just gave two runs. NZ 137/4 (29)
-
5:08 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: New Zealand batters are struggling against Pakistan’s bowling attack the side needs a partnership to win the game.
NZ 135/4 (28)
-
5:01 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: New Zealand is in trouble as the Pakistan bowling unit is dominating the visitors. Nawaz finally got a wicket and that will build his confidence. Good over for Pakistan.
NZ 125/4 (27)
Published Date: January 9, 2023 4:41 PM IST
Updated Date: January 9, 2023 5:50 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Karnataka To Soon Get New Six-Lane Highway Between Chitradurga And Davangare
[ad_1] Karnataka will soon have a six-lane highway between Chitradurga and Davangere which is expected to speed up the connectivity...
Bhumi Pednekar Sets Internet On Fire With Her Sassy Bikini Look, Netizens Say Too Hot To Handle
[ad_1] Bhumi Pednekar shared pictures and videos from her vacation in Tulum, Mexico. The star wore steal-worthy looks during the...
Viral Video Pet Iguana Lizard Behaves Like A Monkey A Copycat WATCH
[ad_1] Some iguanas prefer to climb on their humans, so if your pet iguana enjoys this pastime, wear protective gear...
3 Reasons Why Joshimath – Holy Town In Uttarakhand Is Sinking
[ad_1] While haphazard construction activities, which have been going on in the area for a long time are said to...
4 Dead, Several Injured After Vehicular Collision On Agra Express Due To Dense Fog
[ad_1] Dense fog, reduced visibility led to a fatal collision between truck and bus on Monday morning. 1 student died...
Why Fans Are Blaming Arshdeep Singh For Spot Fixing?
[ad_1] Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh blamed for spot-fixing. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match was fixed? Watch Video India...
Average Rating