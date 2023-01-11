Home

LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Nawaz Strikes Twice In An Over As New Zealand Lose Plot

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Follow Live updates of second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan already won the first match of 3 match ODI series.

Run Rate: (Current: 5.77) Last Wicket: Kane Williamson (C) b Mohammad Nawaz 85 (100) – 201/5 in 34.5 Over Michael Bracewell 1* (1) 0x4, 0x6 Glenn Phillips 2 (3) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammad Nawaz (8-0-34-3)* Haris Rauf (5-0-26-0)

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: After winning the first ODI game against New Zealand, Pakistan will now look to seal the series by winning the second ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win this game to stay alive in the series.

Naseem Shah was the man of the match in first ODI against New Zealand as the speedster picked up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

PAK vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf













