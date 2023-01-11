PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Nawaz Strikes Twice In An Over As New Zealand Lose Plot
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: Follow Live updates of second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan already won the first match of 3 match ODI series.
PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: After winning the first ODI game against New Zealand, Pakistan will now look to seal the series by winning the second ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to win this game to stay alive in the series.
Naseem Shah was the man of the match in first ODI against New Zealand as the speedster picked up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.
PAK vs NZ Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
5:43 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Two wickets in an over for Pakistan. After Daryl Mitchell, its Tom Latham, who is caught plumb LBW for just 2. NZ 198/4 (33)
5:36 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Another wicket for Pakistan. And it’s Mohammad Nawaz who does the trick. Daryl Mitchell is caught by Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps. Mitchell goes for 5. Kane Williamson is still hanging in the middle. NZ 196/3 (32.3)
5:20 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Naseem Shah finally gets his man. Devon Conway, soon after completing his ton, is out, bowled. Shah knocks off his off-stump. Conway goes for 101. NZ 183/2 (30)
5:12 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Devon Conway races to his in style. His second of the New Year. He has hit Usama Mir for three fours in the over. NZ 180/1 (29)
5:00 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Looks like both Devon Conway and Kane Willamson are in competition in Karachi. Both the batters are well set for big hundreds as New Zealand cross 150. NZ 157/1 (26)
4:45 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: DROPPED twice in an over. After Haris Sohail puts down Kane Williamson at mid-wicket, Mohammed Rizwan fails to latch on the ball behind the stumps against the same batter. BAD luck Mohammad Wasim Jr. NZ 122/1 (22)
4:30 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: FIFTY for Kane Williamson and 100 comes up too for New Zealand with a single off Usmana Mir. Top knock from the Kiwi skipper. Devon Conway completes his too with a boundary in the final ball of the over. NZ 104/1 (19)
4:15 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Time for drinks in Karachi. New Zealand are well placed at 83/1 in 15 overs.
4:06 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Both Devon Conway and Kane Williamson look set in the middle and are nearing their fifties. While Williamson is batting on 40, Conway is on unbeaten 36. Big knocks expected from the duo. NZ 79/1 (13)
3:59 PM IST
LIVE | PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Score: Loud shout for an LBW against Devon Conway. Conway gets forward to play Usama Mir and the ball hits both bat and pad at the same time. On-field umpire gives not out but Babar Azam goes upstairs. TV replays shows there is an inside-edge. Pakistan lose the review. NZ 66/1 (11)
Published Date: January 11, 2023 4:39 PM IST
Updated Date: January 11, 2023 5:44 PM IST
