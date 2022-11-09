Wednesday, November 9, 2022
PAK vs NZ Score, Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets to Reach FINAL

LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand Score, Semi Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets to Reach FINAL. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and online score for SCG cracker. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Shan Masood

2* (3) 0x4, 0x6

Iftikhar Ahmed

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Tim Southee

(3-0-22-0)*

Mitchell Santner

(4-0-26-1)

LIVE | Pak vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022

Live Pakistan vs New Zealand, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022:A fighting fifty from Daryl Mitchell (53 not out off 35) helped New Zealand post 152-4 against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Wednesday.

Apart from Mitchell, the likes of Kane Williamson (46 off 42), Devon Conway (21 off 20) were the other main contributors with the bat for New Zealand, who chose to bat first after winning the toss.

On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with his 2/24, and Mohammad Nawaz (1/12) was the other wicket-taker.

Brief scores: New Zealand 152-4 in 20 overs (Daryl Mitchell 53 not out, Kane Williamson 46; Shaheen Afridi 2/24) vs Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Semi Final, T20 WC 2022, Playing XI

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Match on Which Channel in India?
Hotstar, Start Sports




  • 4:57 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: THAT’S IT! PAKISTAN ARE THROUGH! THROUGH TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!



  • 4:54 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Final over coming up, just 2 runs needed to win. Last man to depart is Muhammad Haris. PAK 151/3 (19)



  • 4:49 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: Just 8 runs needed for Pakistan to win!! PAK 145/2 (18)



  • 4:47 PM IST


    WHAT A PAIR! BABAR AND RIZWAN!



  • 4:44 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Mohammad Rizwan departs!! Boult picks up his second wicket of the match. 17 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 132/2. PAK 132/2 (17)



  • 4:36 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: 15 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 122/1. Rizwan and Haris ticking the scoreboard for the Men in Green. PAK 122/1 (15)



  • 4:29 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: FIFTY FOR Mohammad Rizwan! He deserves every bit of it the appreciation is getting. After 14 overs of play, Pakistan are now at 114/4. Pakistan having the upper-hand of the game naturally. PAK 114/4 (14)



  • 4:22 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Babar Azam departs!! Boult picks up his wicket. But the job is almost done. PAK 105/1 (12.4)



  • 4:20 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: 12 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 102/0. 100-run partnership comes up for the Men in Green and this match reminds us of the IND vs PAK last year in Dubai. PAK 102/0 (12)



  • 4:14 PM IST


    LIVE | PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final, T20 WC 2022: 11 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 97/0. They are literally cruising at the moment and there is no way, they are going to lose this match. PAK 97/0 (11)







