Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalPAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan...
National

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022, 3rd T20I Wednesday Nov 16

admin
By admin
0
96


Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W.

Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s 3rd T20I: Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W. PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10.30 AM IST November 16, Wednesday.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time – 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: G Lewis, J Khan, A Riaz, A Hunter

All-rounders: M Ali, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sandhu, F Sana, A Kelly.

PAK-W vs IR-W Playing XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof ©, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany ©, Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 8:02 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Donald Trump Officilly Announces 2024 US Presidential Bid
Next article
NBA: Sans Zion Williamson, Pelicans still beat Ja Morant, Grizzlies
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
news

Recent Comments

National

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022, 3rd T20I Wednesday Nov 16

admin
By admin
0
96


Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W.

Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s 3rd T20I: Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W. PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10.30 AM IST November 16, Wednesday.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time – 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: G Lewis, J Khan, A Riaz, A Hunter

All-rounders: M Ali, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sandhu, F Sana, A Kelly.

PAK-W vs IR-W Playing XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof ©, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany ©, Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 8:02 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Donald Trump Officilly Announces 2024 US Presidential Bid
Next article
NBA: Sans Zion Williamson, Pelicans still beat Ja Morant, Grizzlies
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677