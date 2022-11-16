PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022, 3rd T20I Wednesday Nov 16

Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s 3rd T20I: Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Thailand 3rd T20I clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PAK-W vs IR-W Playing 11s Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, PAK-W vs IR-W 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Playing XI, PAK-W vs IR-W. PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women’s 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 10.30 AM IST November 16, Wednesday.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time – 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: G Lewis, J Khan, A Riaz, A Hunter

All-rounders: M Ali, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sandhu, F Sana, A Kelly.

PAK-W vs IR-W Playing XI

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof ©, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany ©, Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.



