Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNationalPakistan Actress Sehar Shinwari Tweet Goes VIRAL, Says I Will Marry a...
National

Pakistan Actress Sehar Shinwari Tweet Goes VIRAL, Says I Will Marry a Zimbabwean If India Lose to Zimbabwe

admin
By admin
0
90



New Delhi: A tweet of Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari is grabbing all the attention in social media as the actress cum social activist has made a big statement ahead of the crucial India vs Zimbabwe encounter in the T20 World Cup, that if the Chevrons manage to beat the Men in Blue then she will definitely marry a Zimbabwean.Also Read – Pakistan Cricket Fraternity Condemns Attack on ex-PM and Men in Green Skipper Imran Khan

Pakistan have won their must-win game against South Africa and now they need to beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match and wait for few things to go their way for a spot in the semis. Also Read – How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final? | CHECK DEETS

Also Read – ‘Bye Bye Pakistan’ Trends on Twitter as Men in Green Virtually Out of T20 World Cup After India Lose to South Africa

Shadab first led Pakistan’s strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, propelling them to 185 for nine after opting to bat.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption.

With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2 While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).





Source link

Previous article
30 PM IST November 4 Fri
Next article
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Pakistan Actress Sehar Shinwari Tweet Goes VIRAL, Says I Will Marry a Zimbabwean If India Lose to Zimbabwe

admin
By admin
0
90



New Delhi: A tweet of Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari is grabbing all the attention in social media as the actress cum social activist has made a big statement ahead of the crucial India vs Zimbabwe encounter in the T20 World Cup, that if the Chevrons manage to beat the Men in Blue then she will definitely marry a Zimbabwean.Also Read – Pakistan Cricket Fraternity Condemns Attack on ex-PM and Men in Green Skipper Imran Khan

Pakistan have won their must-win game against South Africa and now they need to beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match and wait for few things to go their way for a spot in the semis. Also Read – How Can Pakistan Still Qualify For T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final? | CHECK DEETS

Also Read – ‘Bye Bye Pakistan’ Trends on Twitter as Men in Green Virtually Out of T20 World Cup After India Lose to South Africa

Shadab first led Pakistan’s strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, propelling them to 185 for nine after opting to bat.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order as the Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs. As per DLS method, South Africa were set a revised target of 142 runs in 14 overs after the rain interruption.

With the win, Pakistan (4 points) moved up to the third spot in group 2 While South Africa (5 points) continued to stay second behind leaders India (6 points).





Source link

Previous article
30 PM IST November 4 Fri
Next article
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677