Pakistan Batsman Shaan Masood Hit on Head at Nets

Melbourne, Oct 21: Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood was on Friday rushed to hospital for scans after being hit on the head during their net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here.

It was a freak incident as Masood suffered the blow from a stray shot off the bat of Mohammad Nawaz, who hit a lofted shot while playing against a spinner.

The 33-year-old was wearing pads but not the helmet as he was waiting for his turn to bat. Masood fell on the ground and looked in pain. He was soon attended by the team doctor.

“He was hit awkwardly in a sensitive area. I don’t know his current status, but he has passed the tests taken by our physio. Now, he’s now gone to the hospital for a scan. We’re praying for his quick recovery,” said Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan, while giving an update.

Masood, who made his T20I debut in their home series against England in September this year, has played all seven T20Is and slammed two half-centuries. But he struggled in the recent tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign against India on Sunday.





