Pakistan cricketer accuses Australia of ‘ball tampering’ in WTC 2023 final, questions Virat Kohli’s wicket

India is in trouble at the WTC 2023 Final and apart from the average bowling, the total collapse of Team India’s top order is among the major reasons India faces heat at The Oval in London. But, was Australia’s flawless bowling only about their skills, or something else helped them? Former Pakistan cricketer and coach Basit Ali has questioned the umpires of the WTC 2023 Final and accused Australia bowlers of ‘tampering with the ball,’ especially for the dismissal of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.