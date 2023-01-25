Pakistan Cricketer Khurram Manzoor Claims His Conversion Rate is Better Than Virat Kohli
Khurram Manzoor claimed that he has a better is the best in ODI cricket and is yet not getting a chance to make the national side.
Lahore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern era. While Kohli was not in the best of touches since 2019 for which he faced flak, the former India captain has bounced back to form recently and is back to smashing hundreds. A veteran Pakistan cricketer has come into the spotlight for comparing his List A records with that of Kohli. Khurram Manzoor claimed that he has a better is the best in ODI cricket and is yet not getting a chance to make the national side. Khurram Manzoor claimed that he has a better is the best in ODI cricket and is yet not getting a chance to make the national side.
“I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever are there in the top-10, I am the world no.1. After me stands Kohli. My conversion rate in List A cricket is better than him. He scores a century every six innings. I score century every 5.68 innings. And based on my average of 53, over the last 10 years, I am ranked fifth in the world in List A cricket. I also have scored 24 centuries in the last 48 innings. Between 2015 and now, whoever has opened for Pakistan, I still remain the leading scorer among them. I am also the top scorer and century getter in national T20. Yet I get ignored. And nobody has ever given me a solid reason for that,” he said while speaking to Nadir Ali on YouTube.
Kohli would next be seen playing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 8:37 AM IST
Updated Date: January 25, 2023 8:41 AM IST
