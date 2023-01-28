Home

Sports

Pakistan Cricketer Manzoor Khan Clarifies Claim on Being Ahead of Virat Kohli in List-A Cricket, Says He Has Taken That Record Away

Pakistan cricketer Manzoor Khan grabbed the headlines a few days back when he claimed that his stats are way better than former India captain Virat Kohli, when it comes to List-A cricket.

Pakistan Cricketer Manzoor Khan Clarifies Claim on Being Ahead of Virat Kohli in List-A Cricket, Says He Has Taken That Record Away. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan cricketer Manzoor Khan grabbed the headlines a few days back when he claimed that his stats are way better than former India captain Virat Kohli, when it comes to List-A cricket.

“I am not comparing myself with Virat Kohli. Fact is, in 50-overs cricket, whoever are there in the top-10, I am the world no.1. Kohli is behind me as he scores a century every six innings. I score century every 5.68 innings, which is a world record. Over the last 10 years, my average is 53, and I am ranked fifth in the world, as far as List A cricket is concerned,” Khurram, who has featured in 26 international games for Pakistan said on Nadir Ali’s Podcast.

He said despite his good run of form he has been constantly ignored for the international stage.

”Between 2015 and now, whoever has opened for Pakistan, I still remain the leading scorer among them. I am also the top scorer and century getter in national T20. Yet I get ignored. And nobody has ever given me a solid reason for that,” he added.

After the big statement he was massively criticised on social media and on reaction to that he has slammed the media outlets for twisting his quotes and hailed Kohli as a generational player as he has always admired him as the best.

“Its funny how some media outlets and individuals have taken my interview out of context and twisted my words. Virat Kohli is a generational player and I have always admired him as the best. I talked about this stat in List A Cricket about having best innings per hundred ratio where I am topping the chart and Kohli is on second. There is no comparison between me and him, he has played more games and that too mostly on international level,” Manzoor tweeted.

Yesterday, Khan tweeted that he checked the updated stats in the domestic circuit and the 34-year old ex India skipper has taken over him in the rankings.

‘My team has just checked that as per the updated stats Virat has taken that record away from me and now he has a better ratio than me and rightly so, as I said, he is a generational talent’, he said.

My team has just checked that as per the updated stats Virat has taken that record away from me and now he has a better ratio than me and rightly so, as I said, he is a generational talent. — Khurram Manzoor Khan (@_khurrammanzoor) January 26, 2023



