Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeNationalPakistan Did Not Deserve to Play Final, Mohammad Amir SLAMS Babar Azam...
National

Pakistan Did Not Deserve to Play Final, Mohammad Amir SLAMS Babar Azam and Co. After Loss vs England

admin
By admin
0
42


Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2022, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Cricket Team, ENG vs PAK, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England, England vs Pakistan
After the loss, former Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir didn’t mince his words for the Men in Green as he made a big statement that the 2009 T20 World Champions didn’t deserve to play the Final at MCG. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

After the loss, former Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir didn’t mince his words for the Men in Green as he made a big statement that the 2009 T20 World Champions didn’t deserve to play the Final at MCG.

“The fact that we played in the final is a big thing. We didn’t deserve to play in the final. The whole world knows how we advanced to the final. Allah helped us reach there. You will get to know the results if you look at the performance of our batters. Once we got out of Sydney, it was given that this would happen,” Amir said in the interaction.

“I told you earlier that if the pitch at MCG is the same as it was in the first match, Pakistan will struggle and we did. After winning the toss, we got off to a good start and we knew how the conditions were,” he added.

“We talked about Haris and his intent. But along with intent, you also need to have sense. On the first ball, he faced off Adil Rashid, he tried to come down the track. On these pitches, you can’t leave it to someone else. The new batter will struggle. Ben Stokes showed that experience and game-awareness,” Amir added.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 1:43 PM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 1:44 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Share Daughters Video From Hospital Our Miracle Baby Was in Hurry
Next article
International Pro Mixwell to Compete in Valorant India Invitational
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Pakistan Did Not Deserve to Play Final, Mohammad Amir SLAMS Babar Azam and Co. After Loss vs England

admin
By admin
0
42


Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup 2022, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Cricket Team, ENG vs PAK, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England, England vs Pakistan
After the loss, former Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir didn’t mince his words for the Men in Green as he made a big statement that the 2009 T20 World Champions didn’t deserve to play the Final at MCG. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

After the loss, former Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir didn’t mince his words for the Men in Green as he made a big statement that the 2009 T20 World Champions didn’t deserve to play the Final at MCG.

“The fact that we played in the final is a big thing. We didn’t deserve to play in the final. The whole world knows how we advanced to the final. Allah helped us reach there. You will get to know the results if you look at the performance of our batters. Once we got out of Sydney, it was given that this would happen,” Amir said in the interaction.

“I told you earlier that if the pitch at MCG is the same as it was in the first match, Pakistan will struggle and we did. After winning the toss, we got off to a good start and we knew how the conditions were,” he added.

“We talked about Haris and his intent. But along with intent, you also need to have sense. On the first ball, he faced off Adil Rashid, he tried to come down the track. On these pitches, you can’t leave it to someone else. The new batter will struggle. Ben Stokes showed that experience and game-awareness,” Amir added.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 1:43 PM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 1:44 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Share Daughters Video From Hospital Our Miracle Baby Was in Hurry
Next article
International Pro Mixwell to Compete in Valorant India Invitational
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677