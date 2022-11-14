Pakistan Did Not Deserve to Play Final, Mohammad Amir SLAMS Babar Azam and Co. After Loss vs England

Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

After the loss, former Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir didn’t mince his words for the Men in Green as he made a big statement that the 2009 T20 World Champions didn’t deserve to play the Final at MCG. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

After the loss, former Pakistan international, Mohammad Amir didn’t mince his words for the Men in Green as he made a big statement that the 2009 T20 World Champions didn’t deserve to play the Final at MCG.

“The fact that we played in the final is a big thing. We didn’t deserve to play in the final. The whole world knows how we advanced to the final. Allah helped us reach there. You will get to know the results if you look at the performance of our batters. Once we got out of Sydney, it was given that this would happen,” Amir said in the interaction.

“I told you earlier that if the pitch at MCG is the same as it was in the first match, Pakistan will struggle and we did. After winning the toss, we got off to a good start and we knew how the conditions were,” he added.

“We talked about Haris and his intent. But along with intent, you also need to have sense. On the first ball, he faced off Adil Rashid, he tried to come down the track. On these pitches, you can’t leave it to someone else. The new batter will struggle. Ben Stokes showed that experience and game-awareness,” Amir added.



