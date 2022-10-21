Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalPakistan Exists FATF
National

Pakistan Exists FATF

admin
By admin
0
56



Islamabad: Global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has taken off Pakistan from its grey list on Friday. After four years being placed under infamous categorization, Pakistan is now off the list. In a statement, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said it welcomes Pakistan’s significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering, combating financial terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.Also Read – 2023 World Cup Will be Held in India, All Teams Are Welcome: Anurag Thakur Hits Back at PCB Boycott Threat

The decision was taken by the FATF in its plenary held in Paris on October 20-21. Also Read – Pakistan Threaten To Pull Out Of ODI World Cup If India Do Not Travel For Asia Cup

“Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total. Also Read – Wasim Jaffer Shares ‘Kota Factory’ Meme In Response To Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Bromance

“Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process. Pakistan will continue to work with APG to further improve its AML/CFT system,” the statement said.

With Pakistan’s exit from the “grey list”, Islamabad may now try to get financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Union (EU), to boost its cash-strapped economy.

Significantly, for the first time, the FATF put Myanmar in the “high risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action”, often referred to as the watchdog’s black list.

(With PTI inputs)





Source link

Previous articleWhatsapp And Facebook Wishes, Greetings, Status And Messages to Share With Your Dear Ones
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677