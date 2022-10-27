Pakistan Eye First Win In Tournament

LIVE Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will look for their first in the ongoing T20 World Cup against a comparitively weaker yet resolute Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will look to punch above their weight against a bruised Pakistan side.Also Read – T20 World Cup Points Table After IND vs NED, Match 23: New Zealand Lead Group 1; India Top Group 2

Check out full squads here:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr Also Read – AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs Ned BUZZ: Kohli-SKY Paint SCG BLUE!

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava Also Read – Highlights IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: All Round India Thump Netherlands By 56 Runs