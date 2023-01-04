National

Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS

admin
59Views
Read Time:3 Minute, 28 Second


live

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS.

Saud Shakeel

124* (336) 17×4, 0x6

Abrar Ahmed

0 (9) 0x4, 0x6

Ajaz Patel

(17-2-88-3)*

Ish Sodhi

(26-3-94-2)

Pak vs NZ, Pak vs NZ squads, Pak vs NZ schedule, Pak vs NZ live score, Pak vs NZ live score updates, Pak vs NZ live online score, Pak vs NZ live score streaming, Pak vs NZ playing XI, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand live score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live updates, Pakistan vs New Zealand schedule, Pakistan vs New Zealand timing, Pakistan vs New Zealand live online score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming details, Cricket News
Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS.

AS IT HAPPENED | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

New Zealand’s stunning comeback has put Pakistan in the backfoot as they still have to score 42 runs to equal the total. But unfortunately they have only 1 wicket in hand. Shakeel is still unbeaten at 124.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel




  • 6:19 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: STUMPS!! New Zealand’s stunning comeback has put Pakistan in the backfoot as they still have to score 42 runs to equal the total. But unfortunately they have only 1 wicket in hand. Shakeel is still unbeaten at 124. PAK 407/9 (132)



  • 5:57 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The Kiwis have come back in style!! They just need a wicket to topple the Pakistani innings. Shakeel is still out there at the crease.



  • 4:45 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The partnership between Shakeel and Salman is building up nicely as Pakistan are now 84 runs behind. PAK 365/5 (177)



  • 4:14 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: New Zealand trying their level best to get another wicket but Shakeel stands tall. PAK 346/5



  • 3:43 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: We are back after Tea break, Pakistan ride on Shakeel’s ton as they strive step by step to close down on New Zealand’s total. PAK 339/5 (103.4)



  • 3:27 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: At Tea, Pakistan are now at 337/5 and still trail by 112 runs. Saud Shakeel who has hit his maiden Test ton is the key man now. PAK 337/5



  • 2:58 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Maiden TEST hundred for Saud Shakeel. What in an innings by the Pakistani batter. The stand between him and Sarfaraz Ahmed has reached 150. PAK 332/4



  • 2:49 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed has put Pakistan in a firm position at the moment. While Shakeel is batting on 94, Sarfaraz is unbeaten on 71. PAK 318/4



  • 2:04 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: FIFTY for Sarfaraz Ahmed too. The fifth-wicket stand between Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz is nearing 100. PAK 276/4



  • 1:36 PM IST


    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: And we are back. Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed resume for Pakistan. Saud Shakeel completes his half-century while Sarfaraz Ahmed is nearing his fifty. Pakistan have also crossed the 250-run mark. PAK 258/4







Published Date: January 4, 2023 6:24 PM IST



Updated Date: January 4, 2023 6:25 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories