Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS.
New Zealand’s stunning comeback has put Pakistan in the backfoot as they still have to score 42 runs to equal the total. But unfortunately they have only 1 wicket in hand. Shakeel is still unbeaten at 124.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
-
6:19 PM IST
New Zealand's stunning comeback has put Pakistan in the backfoot as they still have to score 42 runs to equal the total. But unfortunately they have only 1 wicket in hand. Shakeel is still unbeaten at 124. PAK 407/9 (132)
-
5:57 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The Kiwis have come back in style!! They just need a wicket to topple the Pakistani innings. Shakeel is still out there at the crease.
-
4:45 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The partnership between Shakeel and Salman is building up nicely as Pakistan are now 84 runs behind. PAK 365/5 (177)
-
4:14 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: New Zealand trying their level best to get another wicket but Shakeel stands tall. PAK 346/5
-
3:43 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: We are back after Tea break, Pakistan ride on Shakeel’s ton as they strive step by step to close down on New Zealand’s total. PAK 339/5 (103.4)
-
3:27 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: At Tea, Pakistan are now at 337/5 and still trail by 112 runs. Saud Shakeel who has hit his maiden Test ton is the key man now. PAK 337/5
-
2:58 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Maiden TEST hundred for Saud Shakeel. What in an innings by the Pakistani batter. The stand between him and Sarfaraz Ahmed has reached 150. PAK 332/4
-
2:49 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed has put Pakistan in a firm position at the moment. While Shakeel is batting on 94, Sarfaraz is unbeaten on 71. PAK 318/4
-
2:04 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: FIFTY for Sarfaraz Ahmed too. The fifth-wicket stand between Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz is nearing 100. PAK 276/4
-
1:36 PM IST
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: And we are back. Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed resume for Pakistan. Saud Shakeel completes his half-century while Sarfaraz Ahmed is nearing his fifty. Pakistan have also crossed the 250-run mark. PAK 258/4
Published Date: January 4, 2023 6:24 PM IST
Updated Date: January 4, 2023 6:25 PM IST
