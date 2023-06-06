Pakistan may not take part in Asia Cup 2023; here’s why

Pakistan could miss out on the Asia Cup 2023 after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan rejected the hybrid model for the upcoming tournament. The controversy over the hosting of the Asia Cup 2023 began after the BCCI refused to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the upcoming event.
