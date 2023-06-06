Pakistan may not take part in Asia Cup 2023; here’s why

Pakistan could miss out on the Asia Cup 2023 after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan rejected the hybrid model for the upcoming tournament. The controversy over the hosting of the Asia Cup 2023 began after the BCCI refused to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the upcoming event.

According to PTI, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have agreed to the BCCI’s demand that the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled for September, be held outside Pakistan. The neighbouring nations believe it will not be logistically or financially feasible to host the tournament at two different venues.

“It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month… But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying

The PTI report claims that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Najam Sethi is already in talks with cricket management committee members and the Pakistan government over the country’s response if they do not get to host any matches of the Asia Cup.

“Pakistan only has two options. Play the tourney at neutral venue or withdraw,” an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) source was quoted by PTI as saying.

“In case Pakistan doesn’t play, it will still be called Asia Cup but broadcaster will renegotiate the deal in absence of Pakistan.” the source added.

With broadcasters unwilling to pay the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) the same amount as before, there is a possibility of the tournament being cancelled this year following Pakistan’s withdrawal, says the report. In the event that the Asia Cup is cancelled, the BCCI is preparing for a 4-5 nations event in India in the window that the Asia Cup would have been held.

Najam Sethi has said on many occasions that Pakistan will not play in the Asia Cup if it is moved to a neutral venue. The ripples of controversy over the Asia Cup venue could also affect the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which is due to be held in India later this year.

Last month, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice visited Pakistan in a bid to persuade Sethi to send his country’s team to the ODI World Cup.

(With PTI inputs)

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Topics