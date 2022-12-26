The start of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi produced a never-seen-before feat in 145 years of history of Men’s Test cricket when the first two wickets of the hosts fell to stumpings.



New Delhi, Dec 26: The start of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi produced a never-seen-before feat in 145 years of history of Men’s Test cricket when the first two wickets of the hosts fell to stumpings.

As Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood were stumped by Tom Blundell in the first session, it produced a feat which had never been seen before in Men’s Test cricket – stumpings being the first two modes of dismissals in the longest format of the game.

Newly-appointed New Zealand skipper Tim Southee introduced veteran left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel into the attack in just the fourth over of the day and the move paid dividends almost immediately as Shafique was out stumped by Blundell for seven.

Then just three overs later the Kiwis had their second and it was Masood that perished this time, with the left-hander stumped by Blundell off the bowling of off-spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

It was just the second time it had occurred overall, with the Women’s Test match between Australia and the West Indies in Jamaica in 1976 also commencing with two stumping dismissals.

Bracewell then went on to dismiss the usually reliable left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq shortly after — the Pakistan opener was out caught — giving New Zealand an excellent start to the Test match and to the series.

But Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed stood tall to with a brilliant hundred and 50 to put the hosts back on top. This was Babar’s 9th Test ton and Sarfaraz notched up his 19th Test Fifty.



